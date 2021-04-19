Every month without a new season of The Boys on Amazon Prime Video is a frustrating month for me personally, but May is shaping up to be an exciting one for the service nonetheless. Barry Jenkins is following up his award-winning movies Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk with an original series for Amazon called The Underground Railroad, which debuts in May. Also, fans of musicians J Balvin and P!nk should be excited to see the documentaries covering elements of their careers coming to Prime Video as well.

Today's Top Deal AirPods Pro are finally back in stock on Amazon... at the lowest price of 2021! List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Streaming May 1st

Movies

Streaming May 5th

Movies

Streaming May 7th

Movies

*The Boy From Medellín – Amazon Original Movie (2020) From Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning filmmaker Matthew Heineman (Cartel Land, City of Ghosts, A Private War) comes an astonishingly intimate portrait of one of the biggest international music superstars of our time. The Boy From Medellín follows J Balvin as he prepares for the most important concert of his career–a sold-out stadium show in his hometown of Medellín, Colombia.

Breach (2020)



Streaming May 9th

Movies

Streaming May 13th

Movies

Streaming May 14th

Series

*The Underground Railroad – Amazon Original Series : Season 1

From Academy Award-winner Barry Jenkins and based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead, The Underground Railroad is a new limited series that chronicles Cora Randall’s desperate bid for freedom in the Antebellum South. After escaping a Georgia plantation for the rumored Underground Railroad, Cora discovers no mere metaphor, but an actual railroad beneath the Southern soil.



Streaming May 19th

Movies

Streaming May 21st

Movies

*P!nk: All I Know So Far – Amazon Original Movie (2021) Join award-winning musician P!NK as she embarks on her record-breaking 2019 “Beautiful Trauma” world tour in P!nk: All I Know So Far, welcoming audiences to join her chosen family while trying to balance being a mom, a wife, a boss and a performer. Mixing footage from the road, behind-the-scenes interviews and personal material, director Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman) gives audiences a glimpse behind the curtain of the circus that she calls life.



Series

*Solos – Amazon Original Series : Limited Series

Solos is a seven-part anthology series that explores the strange, beautiful, heart-breaking, hilarious, wondrous truths of what it means to be human. Performed by eight of the finest actors of our time, this anthology series spans our present and future and illuminates that even during our most isolated moments we are all connected through the human experience.



Streaming May 28th

Series

*Panic – Amazon Original Series : Season 1 No one knows who invented Panic or when it first began. But in the forgotten rural town of Carp, Texas, the game is the only way out. Every summer the graduating seniors risk their lives competing in a series of challenges that force them to confront their deepest fears for the chance to win life-changing money. Anyone can play. Only one will win. Let the games begin.



That’s everything new you’re going to find on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service in the month of May.

Today's Top Deal The Roomba 675 that Amazon shoppers go nuts for is down to $199! List Price:$279.99 Price:$199.00 You Save:$80.99 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission