A bunch of Turner Classic Movies are free to watch on Fandango at Home

If you are willing to download a few unfamiliar apps and watch some ads along the way, there’s more free (and legal) content to watch right now than ever before. Adding to the list this week is Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), which has teamed up with Turner Classic Movies (TCM) to bring dozens of classic films to its digital storefront. Best of all, a rotating selection of those films will be free to stream every week through the end of May.

Fandango at Home will be the presenting sponsor of the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival, which is held every year in Hollywood, California. The 15th edition of the festival takes place from April 18-21, and this year’s theme is crime and justice in film.

As of this week, the following eleven movies are free to stream on Fandango at Home:

“We are excited to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the TCM Classic Film Festival by offering fans at home a chance to watch many of the films that we’ve presented over the years, through our presenting sponsor, Fandango at Home,” said Genevieve McGillicuddy, Founding Executive Director of the TCM Classic Film Festival.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Beyond all of the free movies, Fandango at Home is also selling and renting hundreds of Turner Classic Movies. Even if you can’t attend the festival in California, you can still watch the movies from the comfort of your home through the Fandango at Home site.