5 medical dramas to watch after you finish The Resident on Netflix

Earlier this month, Fox medical drama The Resident joined the Netflix library and quickly began shooting up the charts. If you’re one of the many Netflix subscribers who have already binged all six seasons of the series about the doctors and nurses at Chastain Memorial Hospital, you might be looking for more doctor drama to watch next. Thankfully, Netflix has plenty of great options on hand, including some international fare worth checking out.

Grey’s Anatomy

Where to watch: Netflix, Hulu

Now in the middle of its 20th season, Grey’s Anatomy is not only the longest-running medical drama ever made — it’s one of the longest-running scripted American TV series of all time. Set in Seattle, Washington, Grey’s Anatomy follows Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and the various interns, residents, and attendings at Seattle Grace Hospital as they balance their stressful jobs with their personal lives. The series has minted its fair share of stars and given others new life, including Sandra Oh, Patrick Dempsey, Katherine Heigl, and Jesse Williams.

New Amsterdam

Where to watch: Netflix, Peacock

Based on the memoir “Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer,” New Amsterdam follows Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) as he becomes the medical director at New Amsterdam Medical Center, one of the oldest public hospitals in America. His mission is to reform the facility to provide patients with the best care possible.

Royal Pains

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video

This one leans a touch more comedic than the first two shows on the list but still operates like a medical drama at its core. Royal Pains follows Hank Lawson (Mark Feuerstein), a New York E.R. doctor who was fired after one of the hospital’s wealthy benefactors died in his care. He ends up moving to the Hamptons and working alongside his younger brother Evan (Paulo Costanzo) as the “concierge doctor” for the affluent residents.

Call the Midwife

Where to watch: Netflix

Call the Midwife is a British period drama that airs on BBC One about a group of nurse midwives who work in the East End of London in the 1950s and the ’60s. Each season jumps forward one year, covering new innovations in the medical world as well as relevant social issues, including poverty, immigration, LGBT rights, abortion, and more.

Hospital Playlist

Where to watch: Netflix

Finally, we have South Korean slice-of-life dramedy Hospital Playlist, which follows five friends who met in medical school and now work together at the Yulje Medical Centre. While most of the other shows on this list are exceptionally long, Hospital Playlist has only run for two seasons and 24 episodes to date, so you can get through this one quickly.