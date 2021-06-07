Best Grocery Basket

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the major components of “adulting,” is taking your weekly — or sometimes daily — trips to the grocery store to go food shopping. Depending on the store, however, things could get a little crazy — whether it’s because of overcrowding, an influx of unruly customers or a little bit of both. To mitigate some of this potential chaos — and not to mention the spread of germs through using store-owned carts and grocery baskets — you can actually start to bring your own basket to the store to make things easier. Luckily, there are plenty of user-friendly grocery basket options that can do just that. We took a look at some of the best of them, so you won’t have to go shopping for a grocery basket just to…go shopping again (We’re really cutting out the middle man here). Here’s what we managed to find.

Use one you’ve seen before

For a traditional wired grocery basket like you’d find at most supermarket chains and small markets, the Spectrum Diversified Twist Wire Storage Basket is a great option for personal use. This can be used either in a grocery store or, conversely, as a simple, chic option for at-home storage. It features folding handles for easy carrying and an open design that allows you to see everything that’s stored in the basket. It’s made from sturdy steel construction, and it measures 10″L x 11″W x 5.25″H, with generous inner dimensions of 4.75″H x 9.25″W x 7.25″D, so you can carry (or store) a sizable amount of objects at once.

Key Features:

Folding handles

Made from sturdy steel construction

Open design

Bringing it with you is simple

If you’re looking for something a little more convenient, especially from a storage standpoint, this Earthwise Deluxe Collapsible Reusable Shopping Box is perfect. These boxes/bags are made with durable 80-gram Non-Woven Polypropylene with recycled cardboard walls to give it a rigid structure when opened. They’re a great option for both shopping and as a way to bring your groceries home. The rigid bottom is a great way to hold heavier groceries, as well as keeping the groceries upright when they’re in your car’s trunk or backseat. The whole bag is collapsible so that you can store it easily in your car (or anywhere else) after use.

Key Features:

Rigid bottom

Whole bag is collapsible

Recycled cardboard walls

Don’t worry about moving it around

Admittedly, a trip to the grocery store can sometimes feel like the wild west — especially when demand is at its peak. For a basket that allows you to cycle between carrying your food and putting it in a grocery cart-esque piece of equipment, you should opt for the dbest products GoCart. Never again will you have to make the decision between basket or cart, as this versatile option allows you to use both in conjunction. It features three ways of carrying — an aluminum telescope handle that allows you to roll it like a shopping cart, a swing handle that turns it into a traditional shopping basket, and rim handles that are ideal for laundry. The wheels are made with heavy-duty tread for easier rolling, and it even contains a 100 lb. weight capacity that should certainly fit most of your shopping needs.

Key Features:

Wheels are made with heavy-duty tread

Three ways of carrying

Rim handles

Do more with this

For an item that functions similarly in nature, only this time, it’s a combination of a sizable bag that attaches to what is basically a hand truck/dolly, the dbest products Bigger Trolley Dolly is the way to go. It folds in half for compact space and can be stored in many places, including your trunk. These have oversized beefy wheels that can take on multiple terrains. It is 60% bigger than the standard Trolley Dolly. It is made from weatherproof material that can handle a ton of different conditions. There are eight compartments, allowing you to use this as a shopping cart easily. It can hold up to 250 pounds.

Key Features:

Made from weatherproof material

Eight compartments

60% bigger

Ride to the store

Grocery shoppers who get to the store via their bicycle would be remiss to ignore this Bushwhacker Omaha – Bicycle Grocery Pannier Cycling Rack Basket Bike Rear Bag Rear Accessories. These baskets attach to the top of your bike rack with two metal hooks and the bottom of the rack (or the frame) with a bungee and S Hook combination. The panniers can essentially hold up to five pounds of groceries — or one full grocery bag each — allowing you to do a sizable amount of shopping. Of course, these baskets aren’t necessarily the best option to actually go into the store with, it’s a great way to hold your items on your environmentally-friendly ride home.

Key Features:

Essentially holds up to five pounds

Great way to hold items on an environmentally-friendly ride

Attaches to the top of your bike rack