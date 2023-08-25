X officially takes on LinkedIn with its new job posting feature

Who goes to LinkedIn to look for a job? Nah, those days are over. X is the new place to find your next employer. Last month, an app researcher found indications that X (formerly known as Twitter) was looking to take on Microsoft’s social media network for professionals by bringing job postings to its platform. At the time (when X was actually still Twitter), it appeared that the feature would allow verified organizations to integrate job postings from an Applicant Tracking System or XML feed into their Twitter profile.

#Twitter will let verified organizations import all of their jobs to Twitter by connecting a supported ATS or XML feed! 🚀 "Connect a supported Applicant Tracking System or XML feed to add your jobs to Twitter in minutes." pic.twitter.com/TSVRdAoj3h — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) July 20, 2023

Well, it appears that’s exactly what X (Twitter) has done. In a post, the company’s new @Hiring account announced that it was officially rolling out the X Hiring feature in a beta. Interested organizations who are verified on X can apply to be part of the beta starting today.

Unlock early access to the X Hiring Beta — exclusively for Verified Organizations. Feature your most critical roles and organically reach millions of relevant candidates. Apply for the Beta today 🚀: https://t.co/viOQ9BUM3Y pic.twitter.com/AYzdBIDjds — Hiring (@XHiring) August 25, 2023

While the feature is in beta, it does appear that job postings are already showing up on some accounts on the platform. Vercel, which is pictured in the announcement, already has job postings showing up on its profile. So, if you’re a verified organization that is able to get access to the beta, it does appear that you’ll be able to get your job postings on the platform already.

While the feature isn’t as comprehensive as LinkedIn’s offerings, it does give organizations another way to advertise that they are hiring outside of spamming posts to announce open positions. It also, of course, is one more step towards X becoming the everything app that CEO Elon Musk has ambitions for.

