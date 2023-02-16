Elon Musk plans to step down as CEO of Twitter by the end of this year

Elon Musk says that he plans to find someone else to run Twitter by the end of this year, but we all know how best-laid plans go!

As reported by Bloomberg, the Tesla/SpaceX/Twitter CEO was virtually in attendance at the World Government Summit that is being held in Dubai today. During an interview with Musk, the CEO touched on a succession plan for himself at the social media company, saying that he hopes to hand the reigns off to someone else by the end of 2023.

Musk said that Twitter as an organization is likely to be “stable” by the end of the year and, at that time, he thinks it would be ready for someone to succeed him as CEO of the company.

“I need to stabilize the organization and just make sure it’s in a financially healthy place and the product road map is clearly laid out,” Musk said via a remote video link to the World Government Summit in Dubai on Wednesday. “I’m guessing toward the end of this year should be a good timing to find someone else to run the company,” the 51-year-old said. “I think it should be in stable condition around the end of this year.”

Musk described the current state of the company as “still somewhat of a startup in reverse” and that a lot of work is still required to get Twitter to a “stable position.” The CEO has come under increased criticism for this handling of the company and the fact that he splits his time between Twitter as well as Tesla and SpaceX.

Musk responded by saying that “having some criticism is fine…It’s really not that bad. I’m constantly attacked on Twitter. I don’t mind” and that “it does require much less work to operate Tesla now, versus say in the 2017 to 2019 timeframe.”

Musk had previously run a poll where over 60% of respondents voted for him to step down as CEO. He responded to the results that he would step down as soon as he could find “someone foolish enough to take the job.”