Apple’s App Store pricing now ranges from $0.29 to $10,000

This week, Apple announced one of the most significant changes to the App Store since it opened in 2008. Going forward, app developers will have 700 additional price points to choose from when selling apps, in-app purchases, and subscriptions. This brings the total number of price points to 900, giving developers more flexibility than ever when it comes to pricing their apps on Apple’s App Store. Prices now start at $0.29 and go all the way up to $10,000.

As Apple explains, the new price points increase incrementally across price ranges. For example, developers can raise prices by $0.10 up to $9.99, $0.50 up to $49.99, and $1 up to $199.99. You can see the full chart of price steps and supported conventions below:

Apple’s new App Store pricing conventions and price steps. Image source: Apple

Apple says that developers across all 175 App Store storefronts can “leverage additional pricing conventions,” such as prices that begin with two repeating digits (₩110,000) or prices that end in a number other than 99 (X.00 or X.90).

“Starting today, developers of subscription apps will also be able to manage currency and taxes across storefronts more effortlessly by choosing a local storefront they know best as the basis for automatically generating prices across the other 174 storefronts and 44 currencies,” Apple adds. “Developers will still be able to define prices per storefront if they wish. The pricing capability by storefront will expand to all other apps in spring 2023.”

Additionally, starting in 2023, developers with paid apps and IAPs will be able to set local territory pricing, which won’t be impacted by Apple’s automatic price adjustments.

Apple says that these new tools and price points are rolling out now and will continue to roll out throughout 2023 to give developers more flexibility.