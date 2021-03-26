With Zack Snyder’s Justice League now unleashed on to the world, comic book fans are anxious to see what the DC Extended Universe will look like going forward. There isn’t much left on the docket now that Wonder Woman 1984 has been released, but on Friday, we got our first extended look at James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

As you can see in the trailer below, The Suicide Squad has a different tone than anything we’ve seen in the DCEU to date. David Ayer walked away from the sequel after directing the first Suicide Squad movie, and James Gunn took a break from his Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy to enter a new comic book universe. That said, it’s hard to ignore the similarities in tone between Gunn’s previous movies and what we see in the trailer:

Returning cast includes Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Jai Courtney as Boomerang, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. Joining the cast are Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as SolSoria, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, and John Cena as Peacemaker. A Peacemaker series is set to debut on HBO Max at the beginning of next year.

If you want to know more about the plot, a lengthy synopsis was included below the trailer on YouTube:

Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.

The Suicide Squad will be out in theaters and streaming on HBO Max on August 6th.

