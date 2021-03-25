If you’re a Netflix subscriber wondering what your favorite streaming service of choice has in store for you next month, the wait is finally over. That’s right, the company recently announced the full Netflix April 2021 releases list and it’s packed with new content from start to finish.

Sure, there are plenty of third-party movies and shows coming next month that Netflix has licensed from other studios. There are even a few must-watch titles on that list if you haven’t already seen them or if you’re due for a rewatch. But Netflix subscribers are always most interested in the new original Netflix movies and TV series that are set to premiere each month. With that in mind, we stripped out all the filler and rounded up every single new original Netflix product that’s set to be released in April 2021.

There are 53 different Netflix original movies, series, documentaries, and specials set to debut over the course of the month in April. Yes, that includes plenty of content that looks a bit lackluster, which is becoming more and more common as Netflix scrambles to compete with all the new competition that has popped up over the last year. But there are also some new releases that look like definite winners. Examples include Concrete Cowboy starring Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin, a new crime drama based on true events called The Serpent, and a hilarious-looking superhero comedy starring Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy called Thunder Force that hits Netflix on April 9th.

All those titles and more look like they’re going to be entertaining, but there’s one new series in particular that countless Netflix subscribers are eagerly awaiting. That’s right, after months of teasing and the recent release of the first full trailer, Shadow and Bone season 1 finally arrives on April 23rd. This fantasy show is shaping up to be the new Netflix obsession of so many people out there, and you can watch the trailer right here on Netflix.

To see when all that and more will be released next month, check out the full April 2021 release calendar down below.

Streaming April 1st

Streaming April 2nd

Streaming April 5th

Family Reunion: Part 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming April 6th

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇨🇦

Streaming April 7th

Streaming April 8th

The Way of the Househusband — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵

Streaming April 9th

Streaming April 12th

New Gods: Nezha Reborn — NETFLIX FILM 🇨🇳

Streaming April 13th

Streaming April 14th

Streaming April 15th

Ride or Die — NETFLIX FILM 🇯🇵

Streaming April 16th

Streaming April 18th

Streaming April 20th

Streaming April 21st

Zero — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇮🇹

Streaming April 22nd

Streaming April 23rd

Shadow and Bone — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tell Me When — NETFLIX FILM 🇲🇽

Streaming April 27th

Fatma — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming April 28th

Sexify — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇵🇱

Headspace Guide to Sleep — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming April 29th

Streaming April 30th

Release Date TBD

The Disciple — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳

Searching For Sheela — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇳

