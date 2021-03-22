YouTube TV is among the most popular live TV streaming services on the market. The brand name certainly does not hurt, but it also has arguably the most polished user interface of any live TV service, unlimited cloud DVR storage, up to three streams at once, and more than 85 channels for $64.99 a month.

The price has gone up considerably in recent years as more TV channels have been added, but for those who aren’t content with the channels available by default, there are a number of additional channels and packages that bump up the price of your subscription in exchange for shows, movies, and live sports you wouldn’t be able to watch otherwise. And to make those extra channels even easier to find, YouTube TV is adding a store page.

I actually noticed it over the weekend while watching college basketball, but 9to5Google was the first to report on the new feature. Recently, YouTube TV has added a store tab to the home screen of its TV apps that lists every available channel and bundle that can be added to a YouTube TV account. Here are all of the current options:

HBO Max : $14.99 per month

: $14.99 per month NBA League Pass : $39.99 per month

: $39.99 per month Sports Plus : $10.99 per month NFL RedZone, FOX College Sports, GOLTV, FOX Soccer Plus, MAVTV, TVG, and Stadium

: $10.99 per month Entertainment Plus : $29.99 per month HBO Max, Showtime, and STARZ

: $29.99 per month MLB.TV : $24.99 per month

: $24.99 per month Showtime : $11 per month

: $11 per month STARZ : $9 per month

: $9 per month Hallmark Movies Now : $5.99 per month

: $5.99 per month Cinemax : $9.99 per month

: $9.99 per month EPIX : $6 per month

: $6 per month CuriosityStream : $3 per month

: $3 per month AMC Premiere : $5 per month

: $5 per month Shudder : $6 per month

: $6 per month Sundance Now : $7 per month

: $7 per month ALLBLK : $5 per month

: $5 per month Acorn TV : $6 per month

: $6 per month HBO: $14.99 per month

All of these subscriptions are featured in the “Add to Your Lineup” section of the store tab, which looks like a TV with a dollar sign inside of it. There is also a “New & Noteworthy” section that highlights the shows, movies, and games you’ll gain access to if you choose to add the channel to your YouTube TV package.

Head to our new Store to easily access add-on channels — and discover some of the recommended movies and shows those add-ons contain. Just click the new icon at the top-right of your TV* to start exploring all our extra content.

The YouTube TV store is yet another reminder that live TV services are rapidly devolving into pricey cable packages, but the feature could not be easier to use. A couple of button presses in the new menu and anyone can now instantly add channels to their subscriptions without having to dig through a website or the mobile app. Plus, a majority of the add-on channels have free trials, so you can see what they have to offer before you commit to paying.

