Last Friday, WandaVision ended its run with an action-packed finale that saw the return of the Vision, the awakening of the Scarlet Witch, and the continuation of Monica Rambeau’s origin story. It didn’t feature the cameos the hardcore Marvel fans were expecting or even push the plot much further along, but it signals the start of a new era in which the Marvel Cinematic Universe will expand from the theater into our living rooms.

With WandaVision having concluded, we figured that now would be as good a time as any to look to the future of the MCU and see what Marvel Studios has in store for the coming weeks, months, and years.

Phase 4 of the MCU is going to be the busiest to date, with more than 20 movies and shows set to release over the next three to four years. We got a glimpse of Phase 4 in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which is set eight months after the events of Avengers: Endgame, but WandaVision — set just three weeks after Endgame — is technically the first true entry, though Black Widow and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier were meant to debut beforehand. All of those meaningless clarifications aside, here are the Phase 4 titles and release dates we know right now:

MCU Phase 4 movies:

Black Widow | May 7th, 2021

| May 7th, 2021 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings | July 9th, 2021

| July 9th, 2021 Eternals | November 5th, 2021

| November 5th, 2021 Spider-Man: No Way Home | December 17th, 2021

| December 17th, 2021 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness | March 25th, 2022

| March 25th, 2022 Thor: Love and Thunder | May 6th, 2022

| May 6th, 2022 Black Panther II | July 8th, 2022

| July 8th, 2022 Captain Marvel 2 | November 11th, 2022

| November 11th, 2022 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania | 2023

| 2023 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 | 2023

| 2023 Fantastic Four | TBD

MCU Phase 4 TV shows:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier | March 19th, 2021

| March 19th, 2021 Loki | June 11th, 2021

| June 11th, 2021 What If…? | Mid-2021

| Mid-2021 Ms. Marvel | Late 2021

| Late 2021 Hawkeye | Late 2021

| Late 2021 Moon Knight | 2022

| 2022 She-Hulk | 2022

| 2022 Secret Invasion | TBD

| TBD Ironheart | TBD

| TBD Armor Wars | TBD

| TBD Untitled Wakanda series | TBD

If there aren’t any more disruptions, Marvel Studios will launch ten MCU projects by the end of 2021. Fans are getting more hours of MCU content this year than ever, and the pace isn’t slowing down any time soon. Here’s what Disney’s CEO Bob Chapek had to say after Disney+ hit 100 million subscribers this week:

The enormous success of Disney+ — which has now surpassed 100 million subscribers — has inspired us to be even more ambitious, and to significantly increase our investment in the development of high-quality content. In fact, we set a target of 100+ new titles per year, and this includes Disney Animation, Disney Live Action, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Our direct-to-consumer business is the company’s top priority, and our robust pipeline of content will continue to fuel its growth.

