WandaVision isn’t likely to have a second season, but Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige says that upcoming Disney+ shows are being made with multiple seasons in mind.

According to Feige, some Disney+ shows will lead directly into MCU movies, but could then come back for more seasons to continue the stories of those characters.

The story of WandaVision will carry over into Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, while the events of Ms. Marvel will be important to Captain Marvel 2.

This Friday, WandaVision enters its own endgame as the Disney+ show begins to wrap up, but even though the show parodies countless long-running sitcoms from decades past, we shouldn’t expect Scarlet Witch and Vision to return to Westview for a second season. This week at TCA, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige suggested that season 2 is likely not in the cards because Elizabeth Olsen will jump straight from WandaVision to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He can’t spoil anything, but the show’s plot will clearly carry over into Doctor Strange 2.

Of course, Marvel would probably be thrilled to have Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany set aside time for future MCU adventures, but based on the events of WandaVision up to this point, we can’t be sure either of them will survive long enough for a new season. That said, Marvel isn’t ruling out multiple seasons for other shows.

“The fun of the MCU is obviously all of the crossover that we can do between series, between films,” Feige explained during the TCA press tour this week. “So it will always vary based on the story. Sometimes they’ll go into a Season 2, sometimes it will go into a feature and then back into a series. We’ve announced that ‘Ms. Marvel,’ after her debut on Disney Plus, will be going into the second “Captain Marvel” film. But sometimes — it’s yet to be announced, but we are thinking of planning second seasons for some of the upcoming series.”

Feige went on to say that while some shows will carry on for multiple seasons in succession, others will hand off to a movie and then return to Disney+. For example, Ms. Marvel is expected to debut on Disney+ this fall, and Ms. Marvel will then appear in Captain Marvel 2 when it hits theaters on November 11th, 2022. After that, Marvel might go back into production on a second season of Ms. Marvel, picking up where Captain Marvel 2 left off.

Feige adds that while Marvel always wants to build upon its characters and stories with a second, third, or fourth part, that isn’t going to factor into a part one. “We are trying to make something that people enjoy enough to want to revisit enough that they want to see the story continued,” he says.

Finally, Feige says that for some of the upcoming Disney+ shows, Marvel Studios is “keeping in mind a structure that would lead into a Season 2, a Season 3, in a more direct way” than WandaVision.

