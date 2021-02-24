Marvel Studios announced on Friday that Loki will debut on Disney+ on June 11th, 2021.

Loki will be the third Marvel Studios show on Disney+, following WandaVision (which started in January) and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (which starts in March).

Disney also revealed that Star Wars: The Bad Batch will come to Disney+ on May 4th.

There are still two episodes left until WandaVision’s mind-bending romp through sitcom history comes to an end, but that’s just the start of Marvel’s television aspirations. Two short weeks after the WandaVision finale drops on Disney+, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will make its oft-delayed debut, possibly revealing who will take up the shield now that Captain America has retired. And on Friday, Marvel revealed the release date for its next show.

During its Television Critics Association presentation on Friday, Marvel Studios announced that Loki will premiere on June 11th, 2021. Last we heard, the show was set to launch in May, but with Black Widow set to hit theaters on May 7th, it makes sense that Disney would want to give its first movie in over a year some buffer room.

Today's Top Deal

FDA EUA-authorized KN95 masks are priced so low at Amazon, you won't believe it! Price: $21.60 ($2.16 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Loki follows the Asgardian mischief maker (played by Tom Hiddleston) after escaping the main timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe using the Tesseract back in Avengers: Endgame. Owen Wilson is also making his MCU debut as Mobius M. Mobius, an executive of the Time Variance Authority (TVA), which governs the multiverse. Other members of the cast include Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Erika Coleman, Sophia Di Martino, and Richard E. Grant.

Disney was busy on Friday, also revealing the title of the next Spider-Man movie: No Way Home. Hitting theaters this Christmas, Spider-Man: No Way Home should dive even deeper into the multiverse, and we would not be surprised if the TVA ended up playing a part in the movie following the events of Loki.

Loki might have been the headliner, but it wasn’t the only release date reveal. Here’s Disney’s full list from Friday:

MARCH

March 19 – “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier”

March 26 – “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers”

APRIL

April 16 – “Big Shot”

MAY

May 4 – “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” (**Special Premiere Date.** The series will premiere on May 4th with the second episode premiering on Friday, May 7th. Subsequent episodes will premiere on Fridays.)

May 14 – “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” Season 2

JUNE

June 11 – “Loki”

June 11 – “Zenimation” Season 2

June 25 – “The Mysterious Benedict Society”

JULY

July 2 – “Monsters at Work”

July 16 – “Turner & Hooch”

July 23 – “Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life”

Disney+ got off to something of a slow start when it launched at the end of 2019, but Disney is clearly picking up the pace in 2021, with new Marvel and Star Wars shows set to launch almost every month.

Today's Top Deal

Sleek black KN95 masks that Amazon shoppers are obsessed with just hit the lowest price ever! List Price: $16.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $2.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission