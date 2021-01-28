WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer talked about the first Marvel TV series streaming on Disney+ ahead of Friday’s premiere of Episode 4.

While Schaeffer did address some of the questions about the way the story is constructed and the characters, she found herself dodging several tougher ones about some of the action in the three WandaVision episodes that aired so far.

The way the executive avoids straight answers isn’t just hilarious; it might also reveal spoilers.

In less than a day, we’ll be treated to the next installment of WandaVision, with Episode 4 expected to finally start answering some questions about the events so far. The first Phase 4 show is unlike anything Marvel has done before, a slow-burn mystery that’s taking its time to get to the good parts. We have no idea what is happening to Wanda, who is in control, why Vision is alive, and who the real villain is. Fans have lots of unanswered questions, and the web is filled with theories and alleged plot leaks for the popular Disney+ show.

The people involved with the project will not confirm anything about what’s coming next, which is hardly surprising. This is the way of the MCU. Marvel doesn’t like actors or crew spoiling any secrets. That’s why reading this interview with Jac Schaeffer, the creator behind WandaVision, is somewhat satisfying. The exec is trying her best not to answer any question that might reveal WandaVision plot details, and the whole effort is just so laudable. Beware, Schaeffer might not be saying anything, but her dodging of key questions might still qualify as spoilers.

Schaeffer did answer some questions in her interview with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the Episode 4 premiere on Friday. She said that some “questions [about the WandaVision puzzle] will start to be answered soon,” which is in line with the latest WandaVision promos:

But the executive started avoiding straight answers soon after that — here are some of the best:

When asked about post-credits scenes for each episode:

We looked at the show in a lot of different ways and a lot of different structural ways, but yeah. That’s a tricky question and I’m having trouble dodging it. [Laughs]

When asked about Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s return as Pietro for WandaVision:

It’s so hard to answer these questions. They’re very good questions. But again, it’s about Wanda’s internal life and what her experience is and what her feelings are. That’s what we’re going to explore.

When asked about the Hydra Soak-Agents of SHIELD connection that fans made after Episode 3:

This is where I’m going to talk about something entirely different. What can we talk about? [Laughs] It rained yesterday!

When asked about the Grim Reaper Easter egg and the Wonder Man poster in a recent featurette:

I am just going to take this opportunity to applaud you for your deep dives. You’re a very close viewer and internet comber and that is great.

Obviously, the Marvel exec can’t really address any of these questions before certain episodes play out. We do expect to see the original Pietro in WandaVision sooner rather than later. Also, those Grim Reaper and Wonder Man Easter eggs were placed there for a reason, and we might soon find out what that reason is. Also, the fake sitcom commercials are likely connected to Wanda’s life in one way or another. Finally, the episodes might not have post-credits scenes per se, but some details in them might be important. The finale is actually the kind of episode that we’d expect to feature some credits scenes. Schaeffer’s reactions to those questions will only increase fan speculation and excitement.