Dozens of cases of raw dog food have been recalled over the presence of Salmonella.

The dog food was sold across multiple states and individuals are asked to avoid feeding it to their pets or handling it directly.

Salmonella can produce a variety of unpleasant symptoms and may even be life-threatening.

Seeing a food product recall for something that’s in your pantry can be frightening, but when that something is food that you normally feed your pet… well, that’s when the real panic starts to set in. For many pet owners, we tend to care more about the wellbeing of our four-legged friends than we do ourselves, which is why this recent dog food recall is especially eye-catching.

According to the recall bulletin on the FDA’s website, 67 cases of Albright’s Raw Dog Food, Chicken Recipe for Dogs, is being pulled from store shelves and recalled from consumers who may have purchased it due to the potential for Salmonella contamination.

According to the company, a single animal has been reported ill after consuming the potentially contaminated food. No humans have fallen ill, however. The food, which was sold in retail stores as well as via direct delivery and mail order, comes in roles that weigh 2 lbs. each.

The contamination was discovered after testing was conducted by the FDA, the bulletin says. The company says the contamination was confined to a single batch, and that batch is the only one being recalled. The company is still investigating the source of the Salmonella in the hopes of preventing such a thing from happening again.

The product is labeled Albright’s Raw Dog Food Chicken Recipe for Dogs and is packaged in 2 lbs chubs/rolls. Each chub/roll is printed with “Lot number C000185, Best By 19 May 2021.” Product was sold frozen, and was distributed from the company to distributors from 7/8/20 to 8/27/20. Due to the frozen condition of the product, it is possible that retailers and end users may still have the product in their freezers. Consumers who have purchased Albright’s Raw Dog Food Chicken Recipe for Dogs are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The food was sold in the following states:

California

Illinois

Florida

Indiana

New Hampshire

New Jersey

Nevada

New York

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Just as it can be a serious infection in a human, Salmonella can cause big problems for dogs. Symptoms of a Salmonella infection in dogs include lethargy as well as vomiting. The animal may also have loose stool and even bloody diarrhea as well as a fever. Pets that exhibit these symptoms should be monitored closely by a veterinarian as soon as possible.

The same symptoms often present in humans, and if you have purchased and handled some of the contaminated dog food, the same illness can befall you as well, so take great care and contact your doctor if you suspect you’re falling ill as well.