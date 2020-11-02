If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Portable monitors are awesome, whether you want a second screen for your laptop or a stunning display for your Nintendo Switch when you’re on the go.

The Auzai Portable Monitor is one of the best-selling models on Amazon, and it’s on sale today at the lowest price yet.

This awesome portable screen offers 1080p resolution and vivid colors in a compact design that’s shockingly thin — in fact, it’s even thinner than the new iPhone 12!

Portable monitors are all the rage right now on Amazon. They offer an awesome solution for adding an extra laptop screen anywhere you go, or you can use one with a Nintendo Switch or any other video game console to completely revolutionize your gaming on the go. They’re also typically pretty affordable since display panels aren’t as expensive as they used to be, but the best portable monitors with high-quality displays and thin designs are often still pretty pricey — unless you take advantage of the fantastic deal we just found.

Portable Monitor - Upgraded 15.6" USB-C Computer Monitor, 1080P Full HD IPS Panel, Ultra-Slim H… List Price:$189.99 Price:$144.49 You Save:$45.50 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The Auzai Portable Monitor is among the best-selling models on Amazon, and for good reason. It offers stunning 1080p Full HD resolution, it produces vivid colors, and it’s nice and bright so you can use it indoors or outside. Most incredibly, perhaps, it’s only 1.37 lbs and 0.14 inches thick! To give you an idea of how crazy that is, Apple’s brand new iPhone 12 that’s even thinner than last year’s iPhones is 0.29 inches thick.

This incredible portable monitor typically sells for $190, which is already a steal. Grab one right now, however, and you’ll get it for an all-time low price of just $144.49. These are especially helpful if you’re trying to make it life easier while working from home. You don’t have to be at your desk to work, as you can hook up your laptop to the portable monitor and bring it anywhere. For those who use multiple screens at their desk, this is a way to get up and move around during the day. Plus, it’s so easy to store, you can toss it in your bag and take it to the coffee shop. Your meetings virtually can be held from anywhere.

You’ll be really impressed with this monitor and here are the tech specs:

Device: Upgraded 15.6” Portable Monitor

Device Type: LED Backlight Technology

Features: USB Full-Featured Type-C/HDMI

Panel Type: IPS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Native Resolution: 1920 x 1080 at 60 Hz

Brightness: 250 cd/m² (typical)

Contrast Ratio: 1000:1 (typical)

Weight: 1.37 lbs

And everything else you need to know is down below.

Auzai Portable Monitor – $144.49

[Full HD 1080p & High Dynamic Range] The upgraded AUZAI portable monitor features full HD 1080p resolution with a 15.6-inches screen which delivers incredibly optimized and stunning visual scenes. HDR technology is capable of brighter whites and deeper blacks. With a 178° ultra-wide viewing angle, dive into rich and accurate colors in Full HD 1920 x 1080 clarity.

[Mighty Partnerships – Compatible w/ Divers Devices] AUZAI 15.6’’ portable display offers wide compatibility with laptops, phones, PS4, Xbox, etc. It allows you to connect your devices to the monitor via either USB Full-Featured Type-C or HDMI port. The monitor has everything you need on a daily basis, surprisingly bringing you to a new level of efficiency.

[Superwide Viewing Angle & Built-in Stereo Speakers] AUZAI portable monitor adopts IPS technology which achieves a super wide viewing angle that maintains exceptional color and contrast. Reflections are minimized with a sleek and remarkably clear screen. Enjoy the exceptional audio performance delivered by the built-in stereo speakers.

[Enhance Visual Experience w/ OSD Menu] With OSD（On-screen display) menu function, you can easily adjust the brightness, volume, etc. depending on your needs. Please ensure to connect the monitor to a power supply before adjusting so that the setting will be memorized. Maximizing your satisfaction with the stylishly designed portable monitor!

[Elevate Your Work & Easily Carry Around] The incredibly sleek, slim, and lightweight (1.37 pounds) AUZAI monitor is perfect for gaming, business traveling, and working from home. It comes with a case that makes the monitor stand still and a screen protector that will prevent scratches on the screen. The handy monitor is perfect for any type of work!

