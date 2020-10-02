If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one thing that everyone knows about Bose products, it’s that they pack incredible sound quality that will blow your mind each and every time. If there’s one more thing that everyone knows about Bose products, it’s that they’re really, really expensive.

For people who have extra cash on hand, Bose headphones and speakers are worth every penny and then some. There’s simply no other brand out there that packs such big sound into such small speakers. But 2020 is the year of the novel coronavirus, and so many of us are trying to ensure that our money stretches as far as possible.

Well, we’ve got good news if you’re in search of a new soundbar for any TV in your home but you don’t want to spend too much cash. It might seem impossible, but there’s a Bose soundbar listed on Amazon right now for less than $200. What’s more, it’s brand new as opposed to renewed or refurbished! The Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar has been a top-seller forever because it packs that killer Bose sound into a compact soundbar that can fit just about anywhere. It’s already a steal at $250, but Amazon has a $50 discount right now that cuts the price down to just $199. That’s right, $199 for a best-selling Bose soundbar!

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar – $199

Other soundbars are a pain to set up, are crazy heavy, and only work with certain TVs. But the Bose Solo 5 Soundbar is a cut above the rest. This actually has better sound quality than your TV. You’ll be able to connect to your Bluetooth devices and play music through the soundbar from wherever you are in the house.

Control everything with a universal remote. If you have trouble following along with some TV shows and need to put on the closed captioning to stay up with the dialogue, this has a dialogue mode that makes every word sound more clear. That way, you may even be able to watch Netflix without closed captioning.

Here’s all the key info Bose provided on the Amazon product page:

Single sound bar provides better sound quality compared to your TV. The Solo 5 TV sound system is an easy solution, with advanced technologies that deliver the clear audio your TV can’t.

Dialogue mode to make every word and detail stand out

Bluetooth connectivity to wirelessly stream music from any of your devices

One connection to your TV. Optical audio input (digital); Coaxial audio input (digital); 3.5 mm aux input (analog)

Universal remote controls TV, bass, Bluetooth connections and more

Speaker: 2.6 H x 21.6 W x 3.4 D (3.73 lbs), Remote control:4.1 H x 1.6 W x 0.4 D (5 oz)

