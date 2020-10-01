If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We often cover discounted smart plugs here at BGR Deals for two main reasons. First, Wi-Fi smart plugs are awesome because they let you add “smarts” to so many dumb devices around your house, from fans and space heaters to lamps, coffee makers, your Christmas tree, and so many other items. The second reason is that leading smart plugs from big brands are often quite expensive, costing as much as $20 or even $30 per plug. They might have better apps and wider support, but similar products from no-name brands can cost as little as $5, so it’s usually worth the trade-off.

Today, however, there’s no trade-off needed.

Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find 4-packs of Kasa Smart Plugs by TP-Link on sale for just $26.99. That’s just $6.75 per smart plug, and it’s the lowest price of the year by a massive margin! These smart plugs typically cost $15 each or $12.50 when you buy them in a 4-pack, which has a regular retail price of $50. At just $6.75 apiece, this is a total no-brainer. TP-Link is obviously a brand that needs no introduction and its smart plugs are the best in the business. In fact, these are the exact smart plugs we use ourselves at home. They work alongside a fantastic app that’s packed full of features, they’re compatible with tons of smart home systems, and they won’t be this cheap again for a long time.



Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home&IFTTT,No… $26.99 ($6.75 each) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Not only are these a tremendous deal, but they are so functional and make your life so much simpler. You can control them by voice or through the Kasa app. You can turn on your outlets and lights from wherever you are, so you can make it look like you’re home when you aren’t. You can schedule timers, allowing you much flexibility. Plus, it takes almost no time to set everything up.

Here’s more key info from the product page:

Kasa Smart Plugs by TP-Link

Voice control: Kasa smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google Home Assistant. Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling any home electronic appliances with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant

Smart Outlet Control from anywhere: Turn electronics on and off your smart home devices from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app, whether you are at home, in the office or on vacation

Scheduling: Use timer or countdown schedules to set your wifi smart plug to automatically turn on and off any home electronic appliances such as lamps, fan, humidifier, Christmas lights etc

Easy set up and use: 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection required. Plug in, open the Kasa app, follow the simple instructions and enjoy

Trusted and reliable: Designed and developed in Silicon Valley, Kasa is trusted by over 5 Million users and being the reader’s choice for PCMag 2020. UL certified for safety use. 2-year warranty

Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home&IFTTT,No… $26.99 ($6.75 each) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.