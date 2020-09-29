A regional ice cream maker has issued a recall because some of its ice cream may contain nuts that aren’t declared on the packaging.

Homestead Creamery is recalling its chocolate ice cream from May, which may have pecans in it that could cause an allergic reaction in those who are sensitive to it.

All recalled quarts of the ice cream should be returned to their place of purchase for a full refund.

There’s been a number of high-profile recalls in 2020 thus far. Nationwide warnings against eating onions and peaches and mushrooms have already been issued by the CDC and FDA after some products were found to be potentially tainted with salmonella. Now, a smaller-scale recall is being issued for ice cream, but thankfully this one has nothing to do with bacteria.

Homestead Creamery is recalling a whole bunch of its chocolate ice cream (dang!) because they accidentally made it even tastier. Okay, that’s just my personal opinion, but the recall is due to undeclared pecans in the ice cream, which can be a serious issue for those with specific allergies.

The ice cream isn’t sold nationwide, which is good news, but it is distributed to Virginia and North Carolina, and unfortunately, it was produced back in May, meaning that there’s a good chance there are quarts of it still sitting around in freezers in those two states. The company says the recalled chocolate ice cream carries a date of 5/13/2021, which should help to narrow things down a bit.

Here’s some information from the official company announcement:

Homestead Creamery of Wirtz, VA is recalling one lot of Homestead Creamery chocolate ice cream quarts, dated 5/13/2021, because it may contain undeclared pecans. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing the pecans may have been distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of pecans. Consumers should return the ice cream quart to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 540-721-2045

As far as allergies go, nut allergies can be some of the most severe. Individuals with severe nut allergies that accidentally consume nuts may find themselves having a serious allergic reaction, including swelling, rashes, and in severe cases, respiratory distress.

One bit of good news is that there have been no reports of illness associated with the ice cream thus far. However, that doesn’t mean you should eat the ice cream if you have a nut allergy. The company insists that all of the recalled product be returned to the place of purchase for a refund. It’s never easy to give up ice cream, but in this case, it’s obviously for the best.