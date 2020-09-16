2020 has been a busy year for TV and streaming, which is a good thing considering how much more time most of us are spending indoors these days.

Wondering which shows are hits and which are misses? IMDb just announced two top 10 lists that you should definitely check out, both based on the highest-rated shows of the year.

The first is a list of the top 10 TV series on television and streaming services that debuted in 2020, and the second covers all shows that have aired this year, both new and returning.

It seems like just yesterday that you would sit down in front of the TV each night and flip endlessly through all the cable channels in search of something to watch. Most of the time, it was impossible to find anything intriguing, so you’d end up watching reruns of shows you had already seen. These days, of course, we have the exact opposite problem. There are so many good series on network TV, pay TV, and streaming services that it can be overwhelming at times. Okay, fine, maybe not on network TV.

Next time you wrap up a series and you’re looking for something new to start, don’t do the same old song and dance again where you flip through your Netflix queue for 20 minutes trying to decide what to watch next. Instead, look to the internet’s hive mind for guidance.

As most of you undoubtedly are well aware, IMDb isn’t just a movie database anymore. Sure, it’s still the place to go when you want to learn anything about a production’s cast, crew, and trivia. But it’s also one of the leading sites in the world when it comes to rating movies and TV series. In fact, just last week we told you about an awesome new website that uses IMDb user ratings to show you which shows to binge-watch and which to skip.

Checking out IMDb user ratings is a great way to get a general consensus about a movie or show. In fact, many people consider it to be far more useful than Rotten Tomatoes user ratings, which can often be a bit skewed. Now, IMDb has released two top-10 lists based on user ratings that you definitely should check out.

The first list is composed of the top 10 TV series of 2020 so far that debuted this year. The second is similar, but it shows the top 10 TV series of 2020 so far including both new and returning shows. Both are based on IMDb user ratings, and they take both average score and the number of user ratings into account. Check out both lists down below — you might just find your next show.

Top 10 TV series of 2020 so far that debuted this year

The Last Dance The Outsider Normal People Gangs of London Dave The Midnight Gospel Star Trek: Picard Defending Jacob Unorthodox The New Pope

Top 10 TV series of 2020 so far including new and returning shows

The Last Dance Last Week Tonight with John Oliver The Outsider How The Universe Works Dark Westworld Better Call Saul Curb Your Enthusiasm Normal People Top Gear