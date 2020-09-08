The current coronavirus death toll in the US is accelerating toward 200,000 and new daily cases are still hovering around 40,000.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that the US needs to get the daily number of new coronavirus cases down below 10,000 before fall arrives.

A number of states, including Iowa and Indiana, are currently experiencing new surges in coronavirus infections.

Over the past few weeks, Dr. Anthony Fauci has made it clear that the US needs to get the daily number of new coronavirus cases down below 10,000 by fall lest we see a massive spike in infections. Unfortunately, the simple reality is that we’re not anywhere close to reaching the 10,000 threshold.

Over the past few weeks, the number of new coronavirus cases in the US has hovered within the range of 35,000 to 45,000 new cases per day. And with fall just about two weeks away, there’s a chance that we’re already past the point of no return with respect to getting the number of coronavirus cases down to an acceptable level as we head into flu season.

Recently, Dr. Fauci appeared on CNN‘s The Situation Room and articulated what aspect of the current pandemic he finds to be the most worrisome. Specifically, Fauci explained that the number of states currently seeing a significant increase in new coronavirus cases is “disturbing.”

Some of the states currently experiencing a surge in coronavirus infections include North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Arkansas, Missouri, Indiana, Tennessee, Kansas, and Illinois. Indeed, one of the longstanding challenges associated with combating the coronavirus is that we’ll see new coronavirus infections drop in one area and but rise in another.

Fauci added:

And the reason we know they’re new cases [is] because, when you have the increase in cases, it’s invariably followed by an increase in hospitalization and ultimately by an increase in deaths. That’s the real bottom line. The critical issue is the percent positives of the tests that you do. And we’re starting to see an uptick in that in certain areas that’s disturbing. And that’s why we call out to the governors and the leaders of those states to please pay attention to that, because that can be a predictor of surges that we really are trying to avoid.

Fauci also expressed dismay at the current death toll resulting from the coronavirus. As it stands now, the U.S. has seen approximately 190,000 coronavirus-related deaths. If that trajectory persists, the death toll will reach the 200,000 mark quite soon.

“It’s obviously disturbing,” Fauci said of the death toll, “particularly as I’ve said to you and others on this show, multiple times: we’ve got to get a baseline back down to a much lower level.” Fauci added that it’s imperative for people to still adhere to basic coronavirus safety guidelines like social distancing, mask-wearing, and proper hand hygiene.

Fauci’s full interview with CNN can be viewed below:

Looking back over the past few weeks, a number of medical professionals had expressed concern that the recent Labor Day weekend might see a spike in new cases all across the country. “I’m worried about Labor Day because people may have the impression that cases are coming down,” Dr. Ali Mokdad told CNN recently. “Despite the fact that COVID-19 is now the third leading cause of death, people still doubt that we have a problem.” Needless to say, this past Labor Day weekend could certainly lead to a spike in new cases.

As a final aside, one of the more distressing and worrisome aspects of the coronavirus is that it’s become a politicized and, therefore, divisive issue. The sad reality is that many people today — in the midst of a global pandemic, mind you — will openly disregard advice and dispute information that is at odds with what they’ve been told by their favorite politicians.