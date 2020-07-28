The Galaxy Note 20 price structure for Europe leaked, and it’s not good news.

A trusted source revealed the 4G-only version of the Note 20 would cost more than the 4G Galaxy S20, and that the cheapest 5G version of the Note 20 will be just as expensive as the Galaxy S20 5G.

While the Galaxy S20 models were almost identical when it comes to specs, there will be some significant differences between the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, according to a recent leak.

Samsung will unveil a variety of new products next week, including the Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Tab S7, and Galaxy Buds Live. But there’s no question about it; Note 20 is the star of the bunch. Many fans of the Note series may be looking to upgrade, and they already know what to expect from the Note 20 line. Everything about the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra leaked, save for the actual price of each handset. We told you a few days ago that the Note 20 will feature several compromises compared to the Note 20 Ultra, and speculated that the phone could be more affordable than we thought. But a brand new leak from a trusted source indicates the Note 20 will be anything but cheap.

The Note 20 is worse in every way than the Note 20 Ultra, from the display to rear camera and storage. The phone packs less RAM and storage than the Ultra and doesn’t support microSD cards. Not even the S Pen is the same for the two handsets, with the Ultra getting a stylus that will deliver a faster response. More troubling is a detail that concerns the rear panel of the phone, which might be made of plastic instead of glass, according to a recent report.

With that in mind, the following pricing structure certainly sounds annoying:

Exclusive for MSP: Here are the prices of upcoming Samsung Galaxy products in Europe. Note20 4G: €999

Note20 5G: €1,099

Note20 Ultra 5G starts at €1,349 256GB Base Storage. Buds Live: ~€189 Note: May differ a bit due to VAT Link for full info: https://t.co/ndWIMBVVU6 pic.twitter.com/MmDcGqshsK — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 27, 2020

While Samsung and its carrier partners are yet to confirm this information, teenage leaker Ishan Agarwal delivered a variety of accurate leaks in the past few years.

As always with European pricing, we’ll point out that it already includes VAT tax, so a simple conversion to US dollars would get us a much higher price tag that. The 4G €999 could be sold for $999 (without tax) in the US, assuming Samsung is willing to go that way. The Galaxy S20 series did not have a 4G-only version in the US, although Samsung sold 4G Galaxy S20 flavors elsewhere. The Note 20 5G could sell for $1,199 in the US — again, I’m speculating based on the S20 European pricing structure.

I wish you all didn't take the Glasstic part so seriously. I mostly said it based on earlier rumors & leaks from reliable ppl… I don't want you all to come after me if the info is wrong. — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 27, 2020

The 128GB Galaxy S20 5G sold for $999 in the US and €999 in Europe, while the 128GB Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G was priced at $1,399 in the US and €1,349 in Europe. The 128GB Galaxy S20 4G €899 cost in the European markets where it was launched. The advantage of Note 20 is that you’d get double the storage for the same base price. However, if the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra hardware leaks are accurate, the Note 20 is hardly on par with the Note 20 Ultra. The S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra were a lot more similar in that regard.

Exclusive for @91mobiles: Samsung India is planning to launch the Galaxy Note20 Ultra '5G' in India. Yes, it will be their first 5G device, unlike the S20 Ultra which got LTE Moniker. Sales starting 28th August. Check out link for colors coming to India: https://t.co/sq8O0BZTto — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 27, 2020

In a separate tweet, Agarwal said the Note 20 would launch in stores in India on August 28th. The handset should be available internationally around the same time.