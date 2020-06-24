- A great Best Buy sale is running this week to celebrate Apple’s annual WWDC conference, which is taking place virtually right now since in-person conferences had to be canceled.
- You’ll find deep discounts on everything from iPhones and AirPods to iPad tablets and MacBook Pro laptops.
- It’s a special 4-day sale that began on Monday morning, so you’re almost out of time if you want to take advantage of these savings.
The BGR Deals team has covered so many terrific deals so far on Wednesday that we almost don’t know where to start as we recap them. Highlights include the best-selling coronavirus face masks on Amazon’s entire site on sale for only 50¢ each, the return of 20-packs of best-selling MagiCare KN95 face masks that are now back in stock, a rare opportunity to buy genuine Purell on Amazon, an even rarer chance to get Lysol wipes (note that they’re for emergencies only because pricing is inflated), a killer deal on Medex hand sanitizer with the same formulation as Purell, a huge fishbowl packed with 36 bottles of popular Wish hand sanitizer, a deeper discount than usual on Apple’s AirPods Pro, hundreds and hundreds of apparel deals in Amazon’s Big Style Sale, the best-selling Roku Express HD for just $24, a 32-inch Fire TV for just $129.99, a top-rated $140 mesh Wi-Fi system for $99 and an awesome video doorbell for $80.99 (Prime members only), a one-day sale that slashes $90 off a BlendTec blender, $20 off the Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini, and a whole lot more.
Those are all terrific deals, but the only thing in there for Apple fans is a $20 discount on AirPods Pro. It’s WWDC though, so we definitely need more Apple deals! WWDC 2020 might not have been an in-person conference thanks to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but it still kicked off with a bang. Apple unveiled a slew of new features coming to iPhones in iOS 14 and iPads in iPadOS 14, and people can’t wait to get their hands on the new software. Want to load up on new Apple gear so you’re ready for all the big iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and macOS updates? Best Buy’s big 4-sale is the perfect place to score deep discounts on Apple gear, but it’s almost over so you’ll need to hurry. Check out the full sale right here at Best Buy, and our picks for the 10 best deals are down below.
Save up to $500 on iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max
Savings are deducted off the full total price of the phone and are reflected in either instant savings or in vendor bill credits, both of which will result in reduced monthly payments for the term of the agreement on your carrier account. Bill credits will be applied within 1–2 billing cycles and will end when the balance is paid, or the line is terminated or transferred. Savings promotion does not apply to one-time payment activation and may not be combinable with other credits, discounts and offers. Maximum savings listed may not be available for all phones and/or from all carriers. Carriers, devices and coverage (including 5G) not available in all markets. Requires credit approval, wireless service plan, qualifying phone and an installment billing agreement for the carrier’s required term. $0 down for well-qualified customers. For all others, down payment and other restrictions may apply. Monthly phone payments for term (20–30 months subject to carrier) at retail price. 0% APR. Sales tax (on total price) may be due at purchase. If you cancel wireless service, remaining balance on phone becomes due. Restocking fee and other charges may apply. Number of financed devices per account limitations may apply. Subject to carrier terms and conditions. Terms subject to change. Excludes prepaid and unlocked phones.
Save up to $100 on 7th-generation Apple iPads
10.2-inch Retina display
A10 Fusion chip
Touch ID fingerprint sensor
8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera
Stereo speakers
802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data²
Up to 10 hours of battery life³
Lightning connector for charging and accessories
Support for Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil¹
iPadOS with intuitive multitasking, new Home screen, and all the great features of iOS 13
Apple – AirPods with Charging Case
Automatically on, automatically connected
Easy setup for all your Apple devices²
Quick access to Siri by saying Hey Siri
Double-tap to play or skip forward
New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
Charges quickly in the case
Case can be charged using the Lightning connector
Rich, high-quality audio and voice
Seamless switching between devices
Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case
Apple – AirPods with Charging Case: $139.99 (save $20)
Apple – AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Automatically on, automatically connected
Easy setup for all your Apple devices²
Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
Double-tap to play or skip forward
The new Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
AirPods charge quickly in the case
The case can be charged either wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector
Rich, high-quality audio and voice
Seamless switching between devices
Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Wireless Charging Case
Apple – AirPods with Wireless Charging Case: $179.99 (save $20)
(available for $169 at Amazon)
$100 off new Apple MacBook Air
Stunning 13.3″ Retina display with True Tone technology³
Backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID
Tenth-generation Intel Core i5 processor
Intel Iris Plus Graphics
Fast SSD storage
8GB of memory
Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound
Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) ports
Up to 11 hours of battery life¹
Force Touch trackpad
802.11ac Wi-Fi
Available in gold, space gray, and silver
The latest version of macOS
Configurable processor, memory, and storage options are available
Up to $200 off Apple MacBook Pro 13″
Tenth-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 processor
Brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology
Backlit Magic Keyboard
Touch Bar and Touch ID
Intel Iris Plus Graphics
Ultrafast SSD
Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) ports
Up to 10 hours of battery life*
802.11ac Wi-Fi
Force Touch trackpad
Available in space gray and silver
The latest version of macOS
Up to $1,050 off Apple MacBook Pro 15.4″
9th generation 8-core Intel Core i9 processors
Brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology
Touch Bar and Touch ID
Radeon Pro 560X graphics with 4GB of video memory
Ultrafast SSD
Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
Up to 10 hours of battery life*
802.11ac Wi-Fi
Latest Apple-designed keyboard
Force Touch trackpad
Available in space gray and silver
Apple – HomePod
Breakthrough speaker with amazing sound
Spatial awareness that senses its location
Built to bring out the best in Apple Music
Learns what you like based on what you play
Intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks
Controls your smart home accessories
Requires iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with iOS 11.2.5 or later for setup.
Siri works with Apple Music. Subscription is required for Apple Music.
Only HomeKit-enabled devices can be controlled by HomePod.
Apple – HomePod: $199.99 (save $100)