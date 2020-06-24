A great Best Buy sale is running this week to celebrate Apple’s annual WWDC conference, which is taking place virtually right now since in-person conferences had to be canceled.

You’ll find deep discounts on everything from iPhones and AirPods to iPad tablets and MacBook Pro laptops.

It’s a special 4-day sale that began on Monday morning, so you’re almost out of time if you want to take advantage of these savings.

The BGR Deals team has covered so many terrific deals so far on Wednesday that we almost don’t know where to start as we recap them. Highlights include the best-selling coronavirus face masks on Amazon’s entire site on sale for only 50¢ each, the return of 20-packs of best-selling MagiCare KN95 face masks that are now back in stock, a rare opportunity to buy genuine Purell on Amazon, an even rarer chance to get Lysol wipes (note that they’re for emergencies only because pricing is inflated), a killer deal on Medex hand sanitizer with the same formulation as Purell, a huge fishbowl packed with 36 bottles of popular Wish hand sanitizer, a deeper discount than usual on Apple’s AirPods Pro, hundreds and hundreds of apparel deals in Amazon’s Big Style Sale, the best-selling Roku Express HD for just $24, a 32-inch Fire TV for just $129.99, a top-rated $140 mesh Wi-Fi system for $99 and an awesome video doorbell for $80.99 (Prime members only), a one-day sale that slashes $90 off a BlendTec blender, $20 off the Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini, and a whole lot more.

Those are all terrific deals, but the only thing in there for Apple fans is a $20 discount on AirPods Pro. It’s WWDC though, so we definitely need more Apple deals! WWDC 2020 might not have been an in-person conference thanks to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but it still kicked off with a bang. Apple unveiled a slew of new features coming to iPhones in iOS 14 and iPads in iPadOS 14, and people can’t wait to get their hands on the new software. Want to load up on new Apple gear so you’re ready for all the big iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and macOS updates? Best Buy’s big 4-sale is the perfect place to score deep discounts on Apple gear, but it’s almost over so you’ll need to hurry. Check out the full sale right here at Best Buy, and our picks for the 10 best deals are down below.

Save up to $500 on iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max

Savings are deducted off the full total price of the phone and are reflected in either instant savings or in vendor bill credits, both of which will result in reduced monthly payments for the term of the agreement on your carrier account. Bill credits will be applied within 1–2 billing cycles and will end when the balance is paid, or the line is terminated or transferred. Savings promotion does not apply to one-time payment activation and may not be combinable with other credits, discounts and offers. Maximum savings listed may not be available for all phones and/or from all carriers. Carriers, devices and coverage (including 5G) not available in all markets. Requires credit approval, wireless service plan, qualifying phone and an installment billing agreement for the carrier’s required term. $0 down for well-qualified customers. For all others, down payment and other restrictions may apply. Monthly phone payments for term (20–30 months subject to carrier) at retail price. 0% APR. Sales tax (on total price) may be due at purchase. If you cancel wireless service, remaining balance on phone becomes due. Restocking fee and other charges may apply. Number of financed devices per account limitations may apply. Subject to carrier terms and conditions. Terms subject to change. Excludes prepaid and unlocked phones.

Save up to $500 on iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max

Save up to $100 on 7th-generation Apple iPads

10.2-inch Retina display A10 Fusion chip Touch ID fingerprint sensor 8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera Stereo speakers 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data² Up to 10 hours of battery life³ Lightning connector for charging and accessories Support for Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil¹ iPadOS with intuitive multitasking, new Home screen, and all the great features of iOS 13

Save up to $100 on 7th-generation Apple iPads

Apple – AirPods with Charging Case

Automatically on, automatically connected Easy setup for all your Apple devices² Quick access to Siri by saying Hey Siri Double-tap to play or skip forward New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices Charges quickly in the case Case can be charged using the Lightning connector Rich, high-quality audio and voice Seamless switching between devices Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case

Apple – AirPods with Charging Case: $139.99 (save $20)

Apple – AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

Automatically on, automatically connected Easy setup for all your Apple devices² Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri” Double-tap to play or skip forward The new Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices AirPods charge quickly in the case The case can be charged either wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector Rich, high-quality audio and voice Seamless switching between devices Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Wireless Charging Case

Apple – AirPods with Wireless Charging Case: $179.99 (save $20)

(available for $169 at Amazon)

$100 off new Apple MacBook Air

Stunning 13.3″ Retina display with True Tone technology³ Backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID Tenth-generation Intel Core i5 processor Intel Iris Plus Graphics Fast SSD storage 8GB of memory Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) ports Up to 11 hours of battery life¹ Force Touch trackpad 802.11ac Wi-Fi Available in gold, space gray, and silver The latest version of macOS Configurable processor, memory, and storage options are available

$100 off new Apple MacBook Air

Up to $200 off Apple MacBook Pro 13″

Tenth-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 processor Brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology Backlit Magic Keyboard Touch Bar and Touch ID Intel Iris Plus Graphics Ultrafast SSD Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) ports Up to 10 hours of battery life* 802.11ac Wi-Fi Force Touch trackpad Available in space gray and silver The latest version of macOS

Up to $200 off Apple MacBook Pro 13″

Up to $1,050 off Apple MacBook Pro 15.4″

9th generation 8-core Intel Core i9 processors Brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology Touch Bar and Touch ID Radeon Pro 560X graphics with 4GB of video memory Ultrafast SSD Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports Up to 10 hours of battery life* 802.11ac Wi-Fi Latest Apple-designed keyboard Force Touch trackpad Available in space gray and silver

Up to $1,050 off Apple MacBook Pro 15.4″

Apple – HomePod

Breakthrough speaker with amazing sound Spatial awareness that senses its location Built to bring out the best in Apple Music Learns what you like based on what you play Intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks Controls your smart home accessories Requires iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with iOS 11.2.5 or later for setup. Siri works with Apple Music. Subscription is required for Apple Music. Only HomeKit-enabled devices can be controlled by HomePod.

Apple – HomePod: $199.99 (save $100)