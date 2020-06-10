The PS5 price is one of the most important secrets at Sony right now, and it’s unlikely that the company will reveal it during its June 11th media event.

PS5 listings have started appearing on Amazon UK, and some users were able to place preorders. It’s unclear whether any of these orders will be honored.

A PlayStation 5 with an unusual 2TB storage capacity was listed with a price of £599.99 on Amazon UK, and someone ordered it.

Sony really struggled this year to keep up with Microsoft when it comes to announcements about the next-gen consoles, and it’s the novel coronavirus pandemic that’s to blame. Sony unveiled the PS5 logo at CES 2020 before worries about COVID-19 led to the cancelation of various tech and gaming events. The company followed up in mid-March with a PS5 specs announcement, but it was anything but exciting. And then, Sony revealed the design and name of the new DualSense controller. But Sony didn’t actually show the design of the console and it did not address PS5 availability at those events. We did find out from Sony’s recently published earnings report and guidance for the next fiscal year that the PS5 will be released this fall, despite the pandemic.

We’re one day away from Sony’s upcoming PS5 event, which is already rumored to lack the actual reveal of the new console’s design. Even so, some PS5 news is better than no PS5 news considering what happened so far this year. But while you’re waiting to see the PS5 game demos that are coming during the keynote, someone was able to preorder a PlayStation 5 off of Amazon UK.

It goes without saying that it was all a mistake, but someone was in the right place at the right time, and he or she did not bat an eye when Amazon listed a 2TB PS5 version with a price of £599.99. As you can see in the screenshot below, the order has been confirmed. Amazon could theoretically ship the console later this fall when the device is available, but it could also cancel the preorder.

PlayStation 5 2TB placeholder listing on Amazon UK says it's £599.99. No link posted to Amazon but someone was able to order it apparently https://t.co/f7QUdXsdGu pic.twitter.com/1SEEInbeHP — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 10, 2020

What’s interesting about this placeholder PS5 listing is that it mentions a 2TB PlayStation 5 version. Sony made such a big deal about its 825GB super-fast SSD in March that a 2TB version seems very unlikely. The PlayStation 5’s SSD is faster than the SSDs that equip the newest laptops, and it’s even quicker than the Xbox Series X’s speedy SSD. That also means the SSD is expensive and explains why Sony stuck with 825GB for the base model. Mark Cerny did say during the PS5 specs presentation that gamers will have ways of upgrading the storage, and more details would be revealed in the future. However, we’re far from getting any confirmation about a PS5 version that would ship with more built-in storage.

As for the price, we’ll remind you that the pricing structure for goods sold in Europe includes VAT tax, even for countries that hastily decide to “Brexit” from the EU and then lack the actual strategy to follow through. Converting £599.99 to dollars isn’t a good way to guess the PS5’s price in the States. To put it differently, the original PS4 retail price was $399.99 in the US and £349 ($445, not accounting for inflation) in the UK with VAT tax.

Again, we have no way of knowing if a 2TB PS5 even exists or whether the actual list price is accurate, but it seems like the listing could be a placeholder for a PS5 version with additional storage compared to the base model. If that’s the case and the listing is based on real information, then Sony may be prepping a PS5 with increased storage that will be more expensive than the base model. The PS5’s entry-level 825GB model could then be priced at $499, as has been rumored.

PS5 1TB was also listed at £599.99 too, apparently pic.twitter.com/gFLOxvwNll — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 10, 2020

I’ll also give you the glass-half-empty version in which the listed price is correct, but the SSD capacity is wrong. An 825GB PS5 selling for £599.99 is anything but exciting. As you can see in the tweet above, a 1TB PS5 preorder placeholder also featured the same £599.99 price.

