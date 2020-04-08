Two veterans of The Office (Steve Carell and Office showrunner Greg Daniels) are back for a forthcoming new Netflix series, Space Force.

Space Force is a workplace comedy about the group of professionals tasked with launching the Trump administration’s newly created sixth branch of the US military called the Space Force. The show will debut on Netflix on May 29, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

Visit BGR’s homepage for more stories.

What do you get when you mix veterans of The Office, reunited for a new Netflix comedy that skewers part of the Trump administration, and round out the cast with talent like Steve Carell, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Schwartz, and John Malkovich? A recipe for a streaming hit, if you ask me.

We’ll know soon enough whether Space Force, the new workplace comedy from Carell and Office showrunner Greg Daniels, will be everyone’s next Netflix binge come May 29 when it premieres on the streamer. Netflix announced the release date today, along with offering a first look at the series (which was unaffected by the wave of coronavirus shutdowns that have sidelined a ton of other Netflix productions), the focus of which is the head-scratcher of a new military branch the Trump administration created — the Space Force. “Space is … hard,” reads the “About” page of the official Facebook account for the show.

The storyline: Carell stars as four-star general Mark Naird, a decorated pilot who always wanted to run the Air Force and is thrown a curveball when he’s asked to help launch this new sixth branch of the US military. The show follows Naird as he moves his family to Colorado and begins assembling a team of scientists and “Spacemen” to accomplish this directive from the White House.

Image Source: Netflix

Why it could be a hit: All of the reasons we mentioned above, led by the fact that it’s another workplace comedy from Office vets Carell and Daniels. Heck, Carell is even playing another workplace boss again.

If it’s a half-hour series, even better; it will make for an easy, breezy binge as we all remain stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Now is exactly the time to launch a new series to make us laugh.

Why it could be a miss: The subject matter (a zany move by the Trump administration). Are you in the mood to laugh at what you see coming out of Washington right now, or does it make your stomach hurt instead?

We should add that details about Kudrow’s participation were released today, as well. She’ll have a recurring role as the wife of Carell’s character, portraying the model of a military spouse who’s let her husband’s career dictate their life for years — though, now, she may be having second thoughts.

Image Source: Netflix

Image Source: Netflix

Image Source: Netflix

Image Source: Netflix