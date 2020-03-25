Everyone is on the lookout for new and returning series to watch on TV, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and all the other streaming services now that we’re all spending so much time at home.

One of the best ways to find entertaining new content is to see what other people are watching, and TV Time shares top 10 lists each week that use data from millions of viewers.

A Netflix original can be found in the #1 spot yet again this week, but far more shows from other networks and streaming services outperformed Netflix than usual this time around.

If you’re starting to get restless while cooped up in your house or apartment, trust us when we tell you that you’re not alone. In fact, if you’re not getting restless that probably means you’re not self-quarantining, and that’s just plain irresponsible. Even if you live in a small, rural town as opposed to a big city, you’re still at risk and so is everyone around you. Do your part to slow the spread of the virus by staying home as much as possible, practicing social distancing when you do need to go out, and washing your hands as often as possible. With that out of the way, let’s get to the streaming.

Since most of us are spending so much more time than usual at home, we’re inevitably watching much more TV than normal. Unless you still pay for cable or satellite TV and you enjoy flipping aimlessly, you’re undoubtedly finishing shows and movies much more quickly than you typically would. If you’re looking for new series to check out, most people’s first stop is to chat with friends or family in search of recommendations. People keep telling us to watch Tiger King on Netflix, for example, because it’s apparently the craziest docuseries that Netflix has released since Don’t F**k With Cats. It’s definitely on our list, but we want more opinions than just a few people we know. That’s why we look to TV Time each week for recommendations instead of just a handful of friends.

TV Time is a TV and streaming series tracking app used by millions of people to track the shows they’re watching. Each week, the team behind the app uses all the data it collects to share lists of the most popular new and returning shows out there. It’s a great way to see what’s hot since it takes viewing data from millions of people into account rather than just a few close friends or family, and this week’s list of the top 10 “shows on the rise” is now available.

Seeing a Netflix show in the #1 spot isn’t exactly a surprise, but it is pretty surprising to see only one Netflix show in the top five slots this week. It’s teen drama Greenhouse Academy, which makes plenty of sense since season 4 was just released. HBO’s Westworld debuts in the #2 spot, and we can’t wait to see what happens this season. Japanese manga series BEASTARS is #3, Fox’s 9-1-1 is #4, and Amazon Prime Video’s Celebrity Hunted: Manhunt rounds out the top five. Of note, this is the first time we can ever recall each of the top five shows on the list coming from a different network.

As for the next five shows on the list, there’s plenty more Netflix to be found here. Reality show The Circle Brazil is #6, the new season of Kingdom is #7, and Elite falls to #9 on this week’s list. Prodigal Son on Fox is #8 on the list, and The CW’s Legacies closes things out. Here’s a quick recap:

Greenhouse Academy (Netflix) Westworld (HBO) BEASTARS (Fuji) 9-1-1 (Fox) Celebrity Hunted: Manhunt (Amazon Prime Video) The Circle Brazil (Netflix) Kingdom (Netflix) Prodigal Son (Fox) Elite (Netflix) Legacies (Fox)

