Apple’s iPhone 12 release is still six months away if all goes according to plan, but we already know so much about the upcoming new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models thanks to leaks from reliable sources.

When it comes to the iPhone 12 series design, we can expect a modernized version of the iPhone 5 with flat metal edges but the front and back will look just like the iPhone 11.

The iPhone 12 design will include a notch in the screen, however Apple is believed to have tested a notch-less iPhone 12 prototype and a new video reveals the stunning design.

Visit BGR’s homepage for more stories.

Much to Apple’s chagrin, we know so much about the upcoming iPhone 12 series despite the fact that we’re still about six months away from seeing the company announce its new flagship iPhone lineup. Unreleased Apple devices always leak long before they’re made official, of course, and this year’s new iPhone 12 models are no different. As is always the case, most of what we know comes from TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He’s the most accurate and the most prolific Apple insider in history, and his track record speaks for itself.

According to Kuo, Apple’s iPhone 12 design will basically be a cross between the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 5. The front will look like the iPhone 11 with a notch at the top of an otherwise all-screen layout, and the back will have a big square camera bump with either two lenses on the iPhone 12 models or three lenses on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. In the middle, the phones will have flattened metal edges instead of the rounded ones we’ve seen on every new flagship iPhone model since the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus were released back in 2014. Kuo also revealed several new features that will debut on the new iPhone 12 models, as well as something that would’ve been a huge surprise: There will be four new iPhone 12 series phones instead of just three.

That’s right, Apple fans, four new iPhones will be released at once. Apple moved from one new flagship iPhone each year to two in 2014, and then to three in 2017 when it debuted the iPhone X alongside the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. In 2020, Kuo says the company will debut two iPhone 12 models with different display sizes in addition to the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max we were all expecting. Here’s a graphic from TF International Securities that shows the breakdown:

Image Source: TF International Securities

Kuo also revealed several new iPhone 12 features like 5G support and new 120 Hz ProMotion OLED screens, but for the purposes of this post, we want to focus on design. Why? Because according to rumors from a few different sources, the final iPhone 12 design we have described here in this post isn’t the only design Apple was considering for the iPhone 12 series.

Rumor has it Apple was testing a different design for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro that completely eliminated the notch. In fact, the company supposedly even went as far as to build prototypes of an all-screen iPhone 12 with no notch. Apple of course still needs room for all the sensors that make up its TrueDepth camera system for Face ID, and on this prototype, Apple is said to have made the bezels around the screen slightly thicker so all the necessary sensors could fit above the notch-less display. We’re not sure that design would have ultimately been any better or worse than the notch Apple’s iPhones have now, but it doesn’t matter because we now know we won’t see any new iPhones with that design this year.

Wondering what the notch-less iPhone 12 might have looked like if it had gone into production? YouTube channel ConceptsiPhone has you covered. The channel just posted a new video that shows us what both of Apple’s new iPhone 12 models would look like with an all-screen design and thicker bezels. One new iPhone 12 model has a 5.4-inch screen and the other has a 6.1-inch display, just like Kuo reported. They look pretty sleek if you ask us, and this actually could end up being our first taste of the iPhone 12S or iPhone 13 series. Check it out in the video embedded below.