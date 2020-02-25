Disney+ will host the first two Marvel TV series this year, out of the total of eight shows that are part of the MCU Phase 4. These are The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision, shows that have been the subject of several leaks in the past few months, including a few exciting revelations that reveal the direction that the MCU might be heading. The latest leak comes in the form of a series of set photos taken at a location where Marvel is currently shooting for the new shows, and they reveal a few interesting details. We’re given yet another confirmation that the MCU will soon introduce a new intelligence task force to replace SHIELD, and that a few key characters will return to the MCU after having appeared in earlier Marvel movies throughout the years.

If you’re on top of all Marvel leaks, you already know that the new secret organization is SWORD, which was teased at the end of Far From Home with the help of a post-credits scene. Previous set photos from WandaVision showed the SWORD logo in action, and we can see it again on the car below, via JustJared.

What’s even more important is the next photo, which shows the agents who drove the car to meet with local police to discuss some sort of crime. We’re looking at actors Teyonah Parris and Randall Park, who play SWORD agent Monica Rambeau, and FBI agent Jimmy Woo, respectively. Both of these characters appeared before in the MCU, as fans may already know.

We saw young Monica Rambeau in Captain Marvel, and recent rumors said she’ll one day take over the Captain Marvel mantle from Brie Larson. However, this is the first time Parris is playing the character, as we’re looking at the adult version of Rambeau after she becomes a law enforcement agent.

Jimmy Woo, meanwhile, is the somewhat hilarious FBI agent who was tasked with keeping an eye on Scott Lang during his house arrest in Ant-Man and the Wasp. It’s unclear what Woo is doing in WandaVision, but he could definitely provide some comic relief. There’s one other interesting detail in these photos, as observed by Inverse. Apparently, the scene above takes place in Eastview, New York, an area that has plenty of Marvel history.

The photos also reveal that some sort of a crime must have taken place, and the threat is so significant that both the FBI and SWORD need to be involved in the ensuing investigation. After all, previous set photos showed a massive SWORD deployment. We have no idea what that crime might be, but we do know there are two sides of WandaVision. The first three episodes are based on sitcoms from various periods and will look at Wanda’s imagined life with Vision, complete with their children. The last three episodes will then be set in the real world and offer plenty of action. That’s probably where Rambeau and Woo will be needed.

WandaVision is easily the most exciting Phase 4 series of the year, considering what we know about it so far. First of all, Wanda is the most powerful and dangerous Avenger after Endgame, something Kevin Feige confirmed recently. Secondly, Marvel also said that the film will tie directly into next year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and this is where things get interesting. Apparently, the Strange sequel will see Wanda become the surprise villain. If that rumors pans out, whatever happens in WandaVision will lead to this amazing transformation.

Image Source: Marvel Studios