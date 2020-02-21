Marvel is about to kick off the fourth phase of its huge Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will be bigger than any of the previous phases when it comes to the amount of content. In addition to six movies that already have release dates and official titles, we’re also getting eight new TV series that will hit Disney+ over the course of the coming two years. These shows will be an integral part of MCU stories going forward and will tie directly into the movies. They’ll also feature some of our favorite heroes who will be played by the same actors from the films.

Many of Marvel’s upcoming new TV shows are already in production, and we’ve seen plenty of leaks detailing key plotlines. During the Super Bowl last month, Disney even aired a short spoiler-packed clip for the first three new series, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki, of which the first two will premiere this year. However, neither Disney nor Marvel announced firm release dates for these MCU TV series or all the other series we know the companies are developing. That’s about to very real soon, according to a couple of reports, as Disney may provide actual launch dates for many more of its upcoming MCU attractions.

Disney will host a special media event in London on March 5th in anticipation of the European expansion of Disney+, according to independent reports from Murphys Multiverse and Star Wars News.

The streaming service is only available in the Netherlands, which was one of Disney’s test markets for Disney+. That said, it will launch in many more markets on March 24th. These reports say that Disney execs are expected to be in attendance at the special media event, and they will potentially reveal more details of the upcoming Star Wars and Marvel shows that will hit Disney+ over the course of 2020 and 2021.

As a reminder, here’s what the MCU Phase 4 timeline looks like right now:

Black Widow – May 1st, 2020

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – August 2020

WandaVision – Fall 2020

The Eternals – November 6th, 2020

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – February 12th, 2021

Loki – Spring 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – May 7th, 2021

Spider-Man 3 – July 16th, 2021

What If… – Summer 2021

Hawkeye – Fall 2021

Ms. Marvel – Fall 2021

Thor: Love and Thunder – November 5th, 2021

Moon Knight – TBD

She-Hulk – TBD

Only the movies have confirmed release dates, and Disney already said that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will premiere in August. Everything else is still a mystery, and we already expected Disney and Marvel to share more details about these projects soon.

That said, it’s unclear whether Marvel plans to unveil MCU Phase 5 plans anytime soon. We do know that Disney set eight launch dates aside for 2022 and 2023. There will be four movies released per year, one of which is the already confirmed to be Black Panther 2. But we have no idea what TV shows to expect from Phase 5, or whether any of the Phase 4 series will be renewed for more seasons or if they’re all just limited series.

Image Source: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock