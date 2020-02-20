A few months ago, Facebook and a number of other companies — including Amazon and Apple — found themselves embroiled in a bit of a controversy regarding the review of audio recordings. Specifically, Facebook employed human reviewers to transcribe audio recordings from users as a means to improve the overall quality of its software. While this is seemingly okay at first glance, many Facebook users were completely unaware that their audio recordings were being listened to in the first place.

Ultimately, Facebook pumped the brakes on its audio review process. Incidentally, Apple and other tech giants did the same.

In light of all that, Facebook is now willing to pay some of its users for access to their voice recordings via a new program it calls “Pronounciations,” which is part of its Viewpoints app.

The Verge reports:

Facebook won’t be paying much for your recordings, though. If you complete one set of recordings, you get 200 points in the Viewpoints app — and you can’t cash out in the Viewpoints app until you earn at least 1,000 points. That only translates to a $5 reward via PayPal. However, Facebook says users may be offered the opportunity to make up to five sets of recordings, so there is the potential to meet that 1,000-point goal and get paid.

All told, no one’s going to get rich participating in the program, but if you’re looking for some extra spending cash, you might want to keep this in mind. The report adds that Facebook’s new program will roll out steadily and will only be available to users based in the United States.

Image Source: Photo by Valentin Wolf/imageBROKER/Shutterstock