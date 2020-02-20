Disney+ has been widely available for months now, but I’m still getting used to the staggered release schedule of all of its shows. Even though the seventh season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars premieres this month, it will run through all of March and beyond, just as The Mandalorian did for its eight-episode run earlier this year. But, to be completely honest, I think I prefer it this way, as it’s slightly less overwhelming than Netflix’s strategy.
Other than a bunch of new Clone Wars episodes, the highlight of the month has got to be Black Panther, which joins a ton of other Marvel movies on Disney+ (but not Avengers: Infinity War). We’re also getting an original movie called Stargirl and a brand new series called Be Our Chef later this month.
Here’s everything coming to the Disney+ streaming service in the month of March:
Streaming March 1st
- Doctor Dolittle 2
- Ice Age
Streaming March 4th
- Black Panther
Streaming March 5th
- Bedtime Stories
Streaming March 6th
- The Finest Hours (Returning Title)
- Three on the Run
- Diary of a Future President | Episode 108 – “Matters of Diplomacy”
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars | Episode 703 – “On the Wings of Keeradaks”
- Marvel’s Hero Project | Episode 118 – “Genius Gitanjali”
- Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings | Episode 204 – “Pandoran Wedding”
- Shop Class | Episode 102 – “Justin’s Biggest Fan”
- Disney Family Sundays | Episode 118 – “Zootopia: Bracelets”
- One Day At Disney | Episode 114 – “Kris Becker: Animal Keeper”
Streaming March 13th
- Wicked Tuna (S3-8)
- Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S1-6)
- Zorro – Second Series (S1)
- Stargirl | Premiere
- Diary of a Future President | Episode 109 – “State of the Union”
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars | Episode 704 – “Unfinished Business”
- Marvel’s Hero Project | Episode 119 – “Astonishing Austin”
- Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings | Episode 205 – “Made for Loving You”
- Shop Class | Episode 103 – “Ramps & Champs”
- Disney Family Sundays | Episode 119 – “The Muppets: Pom Poms”
- One Day At Disney | Episode 115 – “Leah Buono: Casting Director”
Streaming March 15th
- G-Force
Streaming March 17th
- Big Hero 6 The Series (S2)
Streaming March 20th
- I Didn’t Do It (S1-2)
- Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals: Puppy Playcare (S2)
- Vampirina Ghoul Girls Rock! (S2)
- Diary of a Future President | Finale – Episode 110 – “Two Party System”
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars | Episode 705 – “Gone With a Trace”
- Marvel’s Hero Project | Finale – Episode 120 – “High-Flying Hailey”
- Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings | Episode 206 – “Wedding GOALS!”
- Shop Class | Episode 104 – “Bridge or Bust”
- Disney Family Sundays | Episode 120 – “Winnie the Pooh: Flower Pots”
- One Day At Disney | Episode 116 – “David Muir: World News Tonight Anchor”
Streaming March 25th
- A Wrinkle in Time
Streaming March 27th
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars | Episode 706 – “Deal No Deal”
- Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings | Episode 207 – “Te Amo, Mi Amor, Again!”
- Shop Class | Episode 105 – “Boulder Bash”
- Be Our Chef | Premiere – Episode 101 – “Bibbidi Bobbidi Bon Appetit”
- Disney Family Sundays | Episode 121 – “Ratatouille: Chef Hat”
- One Day At Disney | Episode 117 – “Morgan Pope: R&D Imagineer”
