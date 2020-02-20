Disney+ has been widely available for months now, but I’m still getting used to the staggered release schedule of all of its shows. Even though the seventh season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars premieres this month, it will run through all of March and beyond, just as The Mandalorian did for its eight-episode run earlier this year. But, to be completely honest, I think I prefer it this way, as it’s slightly less overwhelming than Netflix’s strategy.

Other than a bunch of new Clone Wars episodes, the highlight of the month has got to be Black Panther, which joins a ton of other Marvel movies on Disney+ (but not Avengers: Infinity War). We’re also getting an original movie called Stargirl and a brand new series called Be Our Chef later this month.

Here’s everything coming to the Disney+ streaming service in the month of March:

Streaming March 1st

Doctor Dolittle 2

Ice Age

Streaming March 4th

Black Panther

Streaming March 5th

Bedtime Stories

Streaming March 6th

The Finest Hours (Returning Title)

Three on the Run

Diary of a Future President | Episode 108 – “Matters of Diplomacy”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars | Episode 703 – “On the Wings of Keeradaks”

Marvel’s Hero Project | Episode 118 – “Genius Gitanjali”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings | Episode 204 – “Pandoran Wedding”

Shop Class | Episode 102 – “Justin’s Biggest Fan”

Disney Family Sundays | Episode 118 – “Zootopia: Bracelets”

One Day At Disney | Episode 114 – “Kris Becker: Animal Keeper”

Streaming March 13th

Wicked Tuna (S3-8)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S1-6)

Zorro – Second Series (S1)

Stargirl | Premiere

Diary of a Future President | Episode 109 – “State of the Union”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars | Episode 704 – “Unfinished Business”

Marvel’s Hero Project | Episode 119 – “Astonishing Austin”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings | Episode 205 – “Made for Loving You”

Shop Class | Episode 103 – “Ramps & Champs”

Disney Family Sundays | Episode 119 – “The Muppets: Pom Poms”

One Day At Disney | Episode 115 – “Leah Buono: Casting Director”

Streaming March 15th

G-Force

Streaming March 17th

Big Hero 6 The Series (S2)

Streaming March 20th

I Didn’t Do It (S1-2)

Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals: Puppy Playcare (S2)

Vampirina Ghoul Girls Rock! (S2)

Diary of a Future President | Finale – Episode 110 – “Two Party System”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars | Episode 705 – “Gone With a Trace”

Marvel’s Hero Project | Finale – Episode 120 – “High-Flying Hailey”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings | Episode 206 – “Wedding GOALS!”

Shop Class | Episode 104 – “Bridge or Bust”

Disney Family Sundays | Episode 120 – “Winnie the Pooh: Flower Pots”

One Day At Disney | Episode 116 – “David Muir: World News Tonight Anchor”

Streaming March 25th

A Wrinkle in Time

Streaming March 27th

Star Wars: The Clone Wars | Episode 706 – “Deal No Deal”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings | Episode 207 – “Te Amo, Mi Amor, Again!”

Shop Class | Episode 105 – “Boulder Bash”

Be Our Chef | Premiere – Episode 101 – “Bibbidi Bobbidi Bon Appetit”

Disney Family Sundays | Episode 121 – “Ratatouille: Chef Hat”

One Day At Disney | Episode 117 – “Morgan Pope: R&D Imagineer”

That’s everything we’re going to see on Disney+ through the month of March. We’ll be back next month with a list of all the shows and movies coming to Disney’s streaming service in April.

Image Source: Marvel