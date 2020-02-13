If you consider yourself a real foodie, you shouldn’t be devoid of any of the “home essentials,” so to speak. Sure, foodies primarily spend their time checking out the latest and greatest restaurants, but having some food-centric gadgets in their own home is certainly another way to get their “fix.” One under-the-radar tool that’s great for home-use is a fondue pot. Fondue is easy enough to make from the comfort of your own home, meaning you don’t have to pony up a lot of money to eat out a fancy fondue place. Plus, it’s great for parties, intimate get-togethers, or cheat days in which you give yourself the full autonomy to consume as much liquid cheese and/or chocolate as your heart desires (some call it rock bottom, but we call it having a great time). So whether you’re looking to entertain some guests, yourself, or perhaps most important, your stomach, you should definitely consider grabbing your own fondue setup. Luckily, you don’t have to break the bank for a restaurant-quality one, either. We’ll take a look at some of the best deals on fondue pots that are on the web right now, so you can have your fondue and eat it too. That is how the saying goes, right?

Best Family-Sized Fondue Pot

If you’re looking for something both you and your family can enjoy on a nightly (or more realistically, semi-nightly) basis, the Cuisinart CFO-3SS Electric Fondue Maker is a great choice. This electric pot can be used for a variety of different fondue bases, such as chocolate, cheese, broth, or oil. And with dimensions of 6.12″ x 10.50″ x 7.00,” it doesn’t take up too much room, either. It can fit right on your countertop or kitchen table without making too much of a mess (although, “mess” and “fondue” sort of go hand in hand). But despite its smaller size, it can still easily feed eight or more people. As for function, you can’t really get much better than this. The brushed stainless-steel, three-quart bowl contains a non-stick interior which makes for super easy cleanup. The fondue maker’s removable temperature control is totally adjustable for a variety of recipes. The whole set comes with the base itself, the bowl, the aforementioned temperature probe, eight fondue forks, and a fork rack for convenient storage.

Best Chocolate Fondue Fountain

Now, for those looking for a chocolate fountain — you know, like the one you’d see at an actual fondue restaurant or catered event — the Wilton Chocolate Pro Chocolate Fountain is the way to go. Obviously, this one is a little bigger than a standard fondue pot — and you can only use chocolate with it — but for the one specific thing it’s used for, it’s definitely the best option. It can hold up to four pounds of melted chocolate in total for long-lasting, dessert dipping fun. You can dip essentially anything in there — marshmallows, strawberries, pretzels, you name it. Plus, you can even use it to make chocolate-dipped desserts like chocolate covered cookies, pretzels, candy, and so much more. It’s made with a unique bowl design that keeps chocolate melted at all times while allowing it to flow into the other canopies for a delicious — not to mention highly decorative — dessert option for parties and other events. There are three levels in total, and they’re all perfectly spaced to increase the flow of the chocolate. While it is obviously not as counter-friendly as a classic fondue maker, it’s around 16″ in height, so it’s not like you’re going to have to rearrange your entire house.

Best Value Fondue Pot

From a value standpoint, the Nostalgia FPS200 6-Cup Stainless Steel Electric Fondue Pot with Temperature Control is in a league of its own. Despite its low price tag, this fondue maker can produce a sizeable amount of melted deliciousness — six cups or three pounds, to be exact. It features a blue-lit temperature control dial to adequately keep your fondue at the right temperature for extended periods of time, which is a must for parties. And while this pot can get awfully hot, it comes with cool-touch side handles for safe and secure handling when you have to remove the pot from its electric heater to serve. The device itself is made of high-quality stainless steel and features removable parts for easy cleanup. And as an added bonus, the set comes with six color-coded forks so guests can dig in and not have to worry about mixing up their deliciously dipped treats.