Marvel released a huge limited-edition Infinity Saga bundle after Far From Home concluded Phase 3 of the MCU, which includes all the 23 Marvel movies that have been released so far. But there was something even more exciting included in the bundle, a collection of deleted scenes from various Marvel films that were never added to the Blu-ray versions of the movies or shared online with fans. Some of these scenes weren’t even finished since they were dumped from their respective movies before all the key special effects were finished. They’re exciting nonetheless, as they show the creative process behind the MCU and all the plot ideas that never made it into the final cuts of the movies you’ve grown to love.

We’ve already covered some of these great deleted scenes extensively, like the alternate Ancient One scene in Endgame or Hulk and Bruce Banner’s truce in Infinity War that resulted in Smart Hulk busting out of the armor. But we never had high-quality videos on hand to show most of them to you, because the deleted scenes never made their way online. That changes now, as someone has shared all of them online — but you’ll have to be quick to catch them before they’re inevitably taken down.

Reddit user spiderjjr45 celebrated his or her birthday in an unexpected way: by posting the deleted scenes. The links are still live and people will likely save these clips before they get pulled. Nevertheless, you should act fast and check them out, as we have a few great gems to enjoy.

For example, we have extended scenes of Hank and Janet Pym fighting bad guys while they were young and rocking the early versions of the Ant-Man and Wasp suits. Better yet, the list includes an Endgame clip that shows the scene where Thor wanted to kiss Valkyrie at the end of the movie, after misreading the new Queen of Asgard’s signals.

The Smart Hulk scenes from Infinity War are also on the list, including the one where he busts out of the Hulkbuster suit. We can also finally see Smart Hulk’s emotional scene with Black Widow.

The list also features the Age of Ultron scene where Marvel used a Captain Marvel stand-in — a scene that also shows Scarlett Johannson was pregnant while filming the movie — as well as an Ant-Man deleted scene showing Scott Lang testing the suit for the first time.

The list follows below, and make sure you check out the Redditor’s profile as well, where you’ll find additional deleted scenes that were posted before his or her birthday — like Carol Danvers fighting the Supreme Intelligence that had a design similar to the comics.

Image Source: Marvel Studios