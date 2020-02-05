Many of Netflix’s features are incredibly useful and help make the streaming platform easier to use, but others are a complete nuisance. For example, once you’ve started watching something, even if you only ever watched the first few minutes of the first episode, it will sit in your ‘Continue Watching’ tray for all of eternity. Netflix still wants to know when I’m going to finish that Jeff Garlin standup special I started last November.

There is actually a way to remove shows from that list, but in order to do so, you have to access your viewing activity from a browser, click the circle with a cross through it next to each individual title you want to hide from your viewing history, and then wait 24 hours for that content to be removed from your list. Thankfully, as AndroidWorld reports, Netflix is currently testing a new feature that will simplify this process significantly.

Someone sent screenshots of their mobile Netflix app to AndroidWorld which showed a new menu below the content that is currently in their ‘Continue Watching’ list which features a variety of options, including one to “rimuovi dalla riga” (or “remove from row” in English). Once you press it, the content vanishes immediately.

This is another limited test, so chances are that you won’t see this option in your own app, but if the test is a success (and I can’t imagine anyone having a problem with it) then it should hopefully roll out to everyone in the coming weeks or months. Of course, as with all of Netflix’s test, there’s no guarantee this will ever see the light of day beyond the current testers, but it’s such an obvious addition that it seems likely we’ll all get it soon.

Image Source: Jacob Siegal/BGR