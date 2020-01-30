Having a pet can be stressful in its own right. Having a pet riddled with ticks and fleas can really put you over the top. Those who have indoor/outdoor cats or rescue kitties understand just how important it is to protect their furballs from being infested. Especially for those who have multiple pets, as this runs the risk of widespread flea and tick infestation. While the best option would be, clearly, to nip such a problem in the bud, so to speak, there are also ways to remove ticks and fleas when it’s too late. Either way, opting for one or more of these solutions can be a great way to prevent any further damage to your cats, or on a larger scale, your home and family. There are plenty of viable options on the market you can use; the only question remaining is which one — or ones — are best for you? Well, there are a few different ways to look at it, so we compiled a list of some of the best flea and tick preventions (and solutions) for your cats. Take a look at what we managed to find.

Best Flea Collar

A flea collar is a great way to prevent ticks and fleas from infesting your kitty — especially if they’re of the indoor/outdoor sort. In this case, go with the Seresto Flea and Tick Prevention for Cats. This collar provides cats with up to eight months of continuous flea and tick prevention. Unlike other flea collars, this model from Seresto works through contact so that fleas and ticks don’t have to physically bite your cat to die. We found that it was completely odorless, too, not to mention non-greasy, so that your cat (and your family) will be comfortable with it in the house. It’s also super convenient in the sense that you don’t have to worry about routinely applying a solution against ticks and fleas — just put the collar on once and you’re good to go for months. It’s also easy to put on, so if your cat is fussy, you still shouldn’t have that much of an issue getting it around their neck. Plus, it features some reflectors to keep your kitty safe at night when/if it’s outside in the dark.

Best Flea Prevention Topical

Some cats won’t let you apply ANYTHING to their fur or skin. But if your cat is a good boy or girl, you’re a trained professional or just really, really good at applying their medication, then the Bayer Advantage II Flea Prevention for Large Cats is a great option. This solution is ideal for cats that are nine pounds or larger, as it’s super powerful, killing fleas that are in multiple life stages — eggs, larvae, and fully-grown adults. This solution also works through contact, and in comparison to other tick and flea medications, it’s super easy to apply. This Bayer flea treatment for cats starts working within 12 hours of its initial application and protects your cat for up to 30 days. The whole package contains six months of treatment, giving you ample time between purchases if it’s a regular thing.

Best Oral Solution for Cats

For those who prefer an oral solution, then the Capstar Fast-Acting Oral Flea Treatment for Cats is a no-brainer. In just 30 minutes after feeding your cat a dose of this medicine, they will be totally protected from ticks and fleas and all pre-existing infestation will be destroyed. You can literally see the fleas fall off of your cat just minutes after its application. And if they happen to get re-infested by the pesky bugs, all you have to do is feed them another tablet. The tablet is actually good for both cats and dogs, and it’s probably the strongest oral solution you’ll find without a prescription. The whole pack comes with six tablets in total. This might not be the ideal solution for preventing fleas and ticks, but when it comes to killing them off in swift fashion, this is definitely the way to go. Indoor/outdoor cats will want to use this in conjunction with a flea collar for the best results.