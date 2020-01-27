Best Spooky Holiday Lights for Your Home

Horror fans and haunted house enthusiasts alike can revel in the fact that they too, can turn their house into a fright-themed haven for holiday festivities. Whether you’re a fan of scary movies or just like to spook the neighbors, you can’t leave your house barren of spooky decorations all year round. Festive lights, in particular, can help give your home an ambiance that capable of making your home, perhaps ironically, both dark and decadent, and well lit. While most people focus on brightly-colored holiday string lights, once can argue that darker tones and themes are actually much more aesthetically-pleasing — especially if you have a theme going on. So if you want to customize your home in a spooktacular fashion, here are some high-grade lights you should consider.

Best Indoor Lights

Whether it’s for your homemade haunted house, Halloween party, or just to get a little festive, this CPPSLEE – LED Flame Effect Light Bulb works wonders. The lights contain four different modes — a flame emulation mode, a breathing mode, a general light mode, and a gravity-induced mode. While the flame mode is most suited for Halloween chills and thrills, the accompanying modes still produce flame-like lighting for a variety of uses. The bulb itself is energy efficient, compatible with any standard E26 hold-screw, and manages to accurately simulate an actual flame without, of course, the danger of a real fire. To make the lighting even more realistic, you can install the bulb in a frosted glass shade, lantern, or salt lamp.

Best Outdoor Lights

Conversely, for those looking to spruce up their outdoor decor, the Aityvert Solar Lights Outdoor Upgraded 43″ Solar Torch Lights are a great choice. For starters, they’re solar-powered, saving you money on electricity while providing you with 12 hours of run time on a full charge. They’re also highly realistic and made with a durable IP65 waterproof and dust-proof design for a long-lasting and safe decoration option. With easy, wireless installation and no real need for regular maintenance, once they’re placed in the ground, these torch lights are the perfect way to keep your home looking spooky and festive for your guests.

Best String Lights

If you’re looking for another iteration of classic holiday lights, look no further than the YIHONG Set of Two Fairy String Lights. They differ from traditional holiday string lights in the sense that they’re designed with 16.4 feet of moldable copper wire as opposed to regular wiring. This, however, makes for a more rustic design for inside or outdoors. Each strand contains 50 LED lights and features various settings and modes such as sequential, slow fade, and flash, amongst others. The lights can even be controlled with an easy-to-operate remote control (one per light set). It doesn’t get much easier than that, does it?