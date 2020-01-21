Best Stroller for Your Child

Becoming a parent is certainly one of the more difficult transitions one has to make in life. Because, simply put, being responsible for two lives (or more), is unequivocally more difficult than one. It’s simple math, people. But in all seriousness, there are ways to make parenthood go a little more swimmingly…at least by a small margin. Having a quality stroller can make life easier for both you and your child — especially if you’re the active type. Getting some fresh air is a must for parents and children alike, and if your child is too young to walk, then a stroller is a necessity, not a luxury. There are, obviously, quite a few different iterations out there of the classic stroller, so finding one that suits your own particular set of needs isn’t always so cut and dry. You can opt for an ultra-expensive model that’s essentially the “Rolls Royce” of strollers, but spending an exorbitant amount of money on something that your child will no longer require in a few short years, or even months, is a bit over-the-top. Luckily, there are plenty of great deals on strollers right on the web. So we’ll look at some of the best strollers — with a variety of different features — so that you can get the best bang for your buck, so to speak. Finding the right model will be a “stroll”…nailed it.

Best Overall Stroller

For a convenient, inexpensive, and versatile stroller your kid will love, the Summer 3Dlite Convenience Stroller is a great choice. First of all, it’s super strong, as it’s made with a durable aluminum frame to go along with anti-shock front wheels and lockable rear wheels. Despite its durability, however, it’s still super light, weighing just 13 pounds altogether and capable of carrying up to 50 pounds. From a comfortability standpoint, your child will be more than pleased, as it contains an extra-large seating area, four position adjustable recline, and a five-point safety harness that’s both non-intrusive and protective. It also features an extra large storage area that can hold up to 10 lbs, as well as an adjustable canopy that will block your baby’s skin from the potentially deadly rays of the sun. And perhaps best of all, it’s easy to store and travel with, as it’s designed with a compact fold along with a convenient carry strap and auto-lock feature.

Best Jogging Stroller

Active parents will love the Graco FastAction Fold Jogging Stroller, as it allows you to bring your child with you when you’re on your daily run, jog, or power walk. This particular model features three wheels, including a locking front swivel wheel that makes for a super easy transition from daily strolling to jogging. The wheels are all rubber and filled with air, giving them increased suspension for bumpy roads and pavement. From a convenience standpoint, this stroller is unmatched, as it contains a unique one-second, one-hand fold with an automatic storage lock that makes traveling a breeze. It also features two deluxe trays — one for the child and one for the parent. For you, the stroller contains a smartphone cradle for your phone, two extra-deep cup holders, and a covered storage compartment for other accessories you need while running. The child’s tray also comes with a cup holder that can pivot or be removed entirely for no-fuss stroller entry. It’s also compatible with any Graco infant car seats, allowing for a smooth transition between the car and the ground, making it travel-friendly and fun.

Best Travel Stroller

If you need a model that’s easily portable for constant on-the-go activities, vacations, or travel in general, the Kolcraft Cloud Plus Lightweight Easy Fold Compact Travel Stroller is your best bet. Considering it weighs just a hair above 10 lbs, it’s easily the most travel-friendly option out there. It features a convenient, one-hand and self-standing fold, roomy storage for you and your child’s belongings, and a smaller, more nimble design, making it great for traveling and long car rides. This stroller also comes with a three-tier, extended canopy for advanced UV protection, all-terrain wheels for an ultra-smooth ride, and a 5-point safety harness to keep your child safe in the seat at all times. It’s also super comfortable, thanks to its unique multi-level reclining system, ensuring that this stroller is a “win-win” for all parties involved.