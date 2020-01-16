Some of the paid iPhone and iPad apps we found on sale for free yesterday are actually still available as free downloads now, so definitely go back to that roundup if you missed it. Once you’re done there, come back to Thursday’s post and check out the six fresh freebies we dug up today after sifting through hundreds of different iOS apps on sale. One of today’s free apps is called “Superchill”… how can you not want to check it out?!

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional features that require in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed or use that feed to create an email alert so you’ll be notified as soon as these posts are published and avoid missing any sales.

Network Tools by KeepSolid

Normally $2.99.

Network Tools by KeepSolid – a smart solution for fast and accurate network analysis and server availability check.

​

If you need to check your network settings, test server availability, or scan WiFi networks for neighbor devices, Network Tools has been developed right for you! Our professional app is equipped with a wide range of tools like ping, traceroute, DNS resolve, simple TCP client, routes, and interfaces list. Network Tools by KeepSolid allows you to identify problems before they become a serious issue.

​

We have developed the easiest and the most intuitive interface possible. It will help you to instantly perform any possible type of test or check.

​

The variety of expert analysis tools includes:

​

Server Check

– Add any custom domain for HTTP(S) availability check

– Gives additional information on whether domain name can’t be resolved or does not answer via HTTP protocol

WiFi Devices List

– Shows a list of all WiFi neighbor devices with their respective IP and MAC addresses

– Shows NetBIOS/Bonjour names of devices

– Allows ping/traceroute of the found devices to check connectivity

​

Ping

– Allows you to detect a packet loss and network problems

– Configurable timeout, delay, packet size, packet count

​

Traceroute

– Shows the full route from your device to the destination server

– Gives you all the stats on intermediate network hops

​

DNS Resolve

– You can use system configured DNS servers or choose from the list of pre-defined ones

– Fast and accurate data with copiable results

– Supports both IPv4 (A) and IPv6 (AAAA) field types

– Additional advanced field type responses are provided: MX, NS, SOA, SRV, TXT

​

TCP Client

– Connect to any plain-text that supports a TCP server

– Supports HTTP, SMTP, POP3, Telnet protocols

– Good for students researching network protocols

​

Network Routes

– Shows system routes on your device

– Similar to “route” utility from your Mac, especially useful for developers

​

Network Interfaces

– Shows all system network interfaces along with associated addresses

– Similar to “ifconfig” utility from your Mac.

Download Network Tools by KeepSolid

Celebrity Voice Changer: AI TV

Normally $6.99.

voicechangertv.com lets you change your voice to any person’s voice immediately: – AI based engine to change your voice.

– Add your own voice as a filter

– Choose from a list of filters

Download Celebrity Voice Changer: AI TV

LT – Long Exposure

Normally $0.99.

Lightmatic is the application for creating photos with Long Exposure effect. Download and create amazing shots expressing the dynamics of motion. • Light Trails

Capture light trails created by cars, trains, fire or other objects emitting light, “freeze” the movement of clouds or the flow of water and draw something in the air using any light source. • Limitless Long Exposure

Exposure in this application is not limited to certain time intervals.

Download LT – Long Exposure

iSpellWord Game

Normally $0.99.

Tap letters to create words, play against your friends and the world. “Reminds me of breaktimes at school when the weather was bad, teacher would put a big word on the black board & the kids’d have to find as many words as possible. Everyone could play everyone knows words,,,,, great fun game,,,,,,” – krazeeklown “This is highly addicting! I am not a game player and hate wasting time on games, but this is the exception to my rule! It’s more fun than i ever imagined, and I’ve been playing for almost 1.5 years now.” – SpecialK8odd “I never get sick of this game. I’ve played for months now and have yet to notice if a combination of letters have been repeated. Nice and clean design that gets straight to it. No excessive graphics or annoying pop-ups.” – Soteripolitano “Can’t put the dam thing down” – Gav067 “I spend hours on it, improves my vocabulary, and got a built in dictionary to check words after! Love it” – Spankie453 “Addictive. Must have for all word lovers!!!” – aknnyc

Download iSpellWord Game

Phoenix: Cinemagraph Editor

Normally $3.99.

Phoenix allows individuals, professionals, and advertising agencies to create impressive visuals. Select motionless parts in your videos while keeping the rest flowing. Create visual contents that have more meaning than a photo, or a video. When you create a video with Phoenix, you will also create a perfect photo at the same time. In your cinemagraph, the area you select for the video remains motionless while the remaining parts move, and you create your own cinemagraph animation with this stunning combination. In addition, you can also add video effects to still images to create cinemagraphs. Phoenix preserves the video format you are using, and supports MOV, MP4 formats, as well as the others.

Turn your videos into living photos in a fun and fast way using Phoenix. By following simple steps, you can easily create a cinemagraph, and surprise your target audience. How to use Phoenix:

– Take a video, using Phoenix, or import it directly from your gallery. Make sure that the video is not too shaky.

– Trim and cut the video, and work on area of your interest.

– Choose areas that you want to be motionless.

– Use Still Image Tool to select the frame you’ll be using for brushing.

– Using the Brush tool, brush the parts that you want to be motionless.

– Now decide on the video loop mode and speed settings.

– Your wonderful cinemagraph is ready. Save and share! Where to use Phoenix:

-Grab attention: Create an impression that a photo is standing still in a streaming video.

-Focus the viewers on one area: if you want to focus the target on a specific area, use Phoenix. For example, create a cinemagraph in which a filling glass is moving in the mirror.

-Make your content appealing: with Phoenix, you can create impressive products by adjusting the movements in an ordinary video.

-Describe the stories: Phoenix allows you to highlight the region, person, or object that you want to draw attention to in your video. The most important part of the entire video will be the area you choose, and you will be telling a photographic story about those who see it.

-Bring your product to the forefront: If you are running video ads for your business, you can promote your product with Phoenix. In the entire video, you can keep your product in the foreground, and in this way, you can increase your return rates and engagements.

Download Phoenix: Cinemagraph Editor

Superchill

Normally $0.99.

Superchill is a meditation app that will help you relax and relief stress using the medically-proven Progressive Muscle Relaxation technique, developed by the physician who literally invented the word “relax” [1]. Unlike other mediation apps, Superchill combines the mind and the body, offering effective sessions shorter than 10 minutes.

Download Superchill