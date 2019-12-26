Tesla Model 3 owner gets RFID chip implanted in his hand to unlock his car with a wave

If you thought Apple fanboys were especially annoying and inexplicably obsessed with the day-to-day happenings of a trillion-dollar company, you’ve probably never encountered a zealous Tesla fan. For as fanatical as Apple fans tend to be, Tesla enthusiasts might very well be the most rabid — dare I say, fan base — across the tech space.

The latest instance of a Tesla fan gone wild involves a man so enamored with the company that he decided to implant the RFID chip from his Model 3 key card into the back of his hand. The upside, I suppose, is that it’s now a tad easier to open your car door. The downside, clearly, is that you now have an RFID chip inside of you.

Originally brought to light by Fox 13 Salt Lake City, the Tesla enthusiast in question — whose name is Ben Workman — lives in Utah and was compelled to do this wild little experiment by sheer curiosity.

Of course, finding a medical professional to conduct what is clearly an unnecessary and downright pointless procedure proved to be quite the challenge. As Workman details, doctors refused to do it, as did veterinarians. Ultimately, Workman enlisted the help of a local piercing studio to assist with the procedure.

All that said, it’s not terribly surprising to learn that Workman has had other items implanted on his body before, including a magnet.

Now if any of this sounds familiar, it’s because Workman, believe it or not, isn’t the first to get a Tesla RFID chip implanted on his or her person. That honor belongs to Annie Dansby, who underwent a similar procedure a few months ago.

The video below chronicles Dansby’s procedure and it’s not for the faint of heart. Then again, I still open car doors the old fashioned way, so who am I to judge?