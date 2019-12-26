The latest Galaxy S11 leak is more important than you might think

It’s the holiday season, which means the next-gen Galaxy S phone is the most talked-about unreleased smartphone, just as it was the case for several of its predecessors. Samsung’s new flagship series is coming in mid-February, as usual, and many details about the various Galaxy S11 phones that Samsung will make have already leaked, design included. Samsung is expected to make as many as five Galaxy S11 versions, but all of them will have the same hole-punch display with curved edges and slim top and bottom bezels. There won’t be a flat-screen version of the S11 next year, as it was the case with the S10 series, these leaks say, as Samsung might be going for a uniform screen design for all models, regardless of size or price. Speaking of size, a brand new leak shows us exactly how big the Galaxy S11e, S11, and S11+ should be. Even more important, perhaps, is the fact that the same image also indicates that one of Samsung’s brand new screen technologies might not come to the Galaxy S11 series.

Ice Universe, the same leaker who posted similar images in the past few days is back with more alleged Galaxy S11 screen protectors. This time around, the image contains protective films for all three Galaxy S11 sizes, which should give you an idea of how big each model will be compared to the others.

Looking at the three protective films, you can compare the sizes of S11e, S11 and S11+. pic.twitter.com/kuDAJCKUVi — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 26, 2019

Aside from the size comparison, the photo tells us the three phones feature curved edges, and small top and bottom bezels. Also, all three protectors feature cutouts at the top in the shape of notches, which will accommodate the front-facing speaker.

Other screen protectors lacked this design detail, which prompted us to speculate the Galaxy S11 phones might feature sound-on-display screens. Samsung already showcased displays that work as full speakers, although it’s yet to introduce the functionality on any new phone.LG, meanwhile, did it with a flagship of its own earlier this year. Sound-on-display tech will help smartphone makers eliminate the top bezels from all-screen phones, but it probably doesn’t come cheap.

The Galaxy S11 — or S20, if a recent leak is to be believed — should be unveiled in less than two months during Samsung’s first big press conference of 2020.