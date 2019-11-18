Best Car Wax

If you take any sort of pride in your car, you’re going to make sure it’s in tip-top shape year-round. Obviously, this includes regular maintenance, cleaning, and detailing. While taking your car to the car wash is certainly a step in the right direction, there are other things you can do to maintain the integrity of the vehicle — especially when it comes to preserving the paint. A new paint job can be costly and time-consuming, so if you don’t want to shell out the big bucks — all while leaving your car in the shop for a few days — you should invest in car wax to keep it pristine condition. You’d be shocked at just how much of a difference a good waxing can make on your motor vehicle. But when it comes to your car, you shouldn’t settle for anything less than the best. That’s why we decided to compile a list of some of the best car waxes available on the web today. Between price, durability, and of course, shine, there are a few that caught our eye. So without further delay, let’s look at some of the best car waxes for your precious vehicle on the market right now.

Best Liquid Car Wax

Meguiar’s G18220 Ultimate Liquid Wax is an easy-to-apply, long-lasting, and highly protective liquid car wax that has the ability to make your car look brand new in minutes. This powerful polymer-based formula not only helps preserve your car’s aesthetic, but it offers protection, durability, increased depth of color, and reflectivity in just one quick application. It’s made with film technology that allows for easy application and can wipe off evenly and smoothly in the sun. It’s also stain-resistant, as it won’t stain non-painted trim pieces white. After applying this durable liquid car wax, your car will shine like never before. The advanced synthetic polymer technology links to form a protective barrier while increasing reflection for an intense, mirror-like shine. The hydrophobic polymer technology also increases surface tension and helps repel moisture and water to keep your car looking fresh and clean. It’s safe to use on virtually all glossy paints and clear coats, and it can be applied either by hand or through a variable speed polisher.

Best Car Wax Spray

For those who’d rather have a quick and convenient car wax that they can simply spray on their vehicle for a glistening, pristine finish, SHINE ARMOR Car Wax with Carnauba Wax is a great choice. This spray utilizes a scientific formula, made with an array of Brazilian Carnauba polymers and fillers, to seal and polish your car, all while making it look brand spanking new. Unlike most paste waxes, Shine Armor doesn’t leave any streaks or residues behind. Instead, this powerful hydrophobic spray wipes away clean and gives your car a picturesque mirror-like shine. It’s able to work at a nano polymer level to not only enhance gloss and reflection, but also act as a shield and protect your vehicle from harmful particles. What makes this particular wax great — especially for first-time users — is how easy it is to apply. Simply spray it on your car’s exterior, wipe it off with a rag and your car will look like it’s been professionally detailed on the outside.

Best Car Wax Kit

Looking for a full waterless wax kit that’s highly effective, versatile, and inexpensive all at the same time? This Wet or Waterless Car Wash Wax Kit by Aero Cosmetics is the perfect option. This versatile set gives you everything you need to get started: one full gallon of Wash Wax ALL, one full 16 oz spray bottle of Wash Wax ALL, four 16″ x 16″ microfiber towels, a product guide, and a How to Use Guide so you can get your car — or any vehicle — looking fresh and clean. This is, essentially, a waterless car washing kit — all you need are the applicants it comes with to get started. It’s water-based, plant-based, eco-friendly, biodegradable and completely alcohol and ammonia-free, making it safe to use both on the inside of your car and out. This full wash and wax kit will clean and protect your car, leaving a non-stick, UV-protective coating on any of your vehicle’s surfaces. If you’re still not sold on this comprehensive car wax kit, you should know that it’s used by Air Force One, the Military, airlines, and a plethora of corporate and private aircraft owners.