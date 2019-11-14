The first big ‘Mandalorian’ spoiler comes straight from the actor himself

The Mandalorian premiered on Disney+ earlier this week to stellar reviews. The first episode is chock-full of Star Wars nostalgia that will remind fans of the original trilogy every step of the way. And that amazing cliffhanger at the end of the first episode is really what will get you hooked on the series. You’ll want to know how it’s is even possible, and what that means for the entire Star Wars universe.

After all, The Mandalorian is set between the second and third trilogies, and the revelation might be of huge importance down the road. While we’ll have to see more episodes to get the answers we crave, it turns out we do have a big Mandalorian spoiler for you coming from Mando himself.

As you’re watching the series, your gut tells you that the main character can’t be who you probably want it to be. Is Boba Fett alive? Would it even make any sense for him to be doing what’s he doing if he was?

Well, his death hasn’t been explicitly confirmed, and these bounty hunters do have a way of dealing with tough situations, as the first Mandalorian episode proves. So maybe Boba survived that nasty fall in Empire, avoided being digested, and regrouped to handle the fall of the Empire. The action in The Mandalorian takes place five years after the events in Return of the Jedi. So Boba Fett might be alive if he survived all of that.

Not to mention that Disney had plans to make a standalone Boba Fett film, according to previous rumors. Maybe the character will make an appearance in a TV series instead. But what appears to be clear, for the time being, is that the Mandalorian in the new Disney+ series is definitely not Boba, and we know that thanks to Pedro Pascal, the actor who’s playing the main character.

Pascal revealed the name of his character in an interview with ScreenSlam. As Gizmodo points out, it’s as if Pascal is reticent to actually say Mando’s name on camera, as if he realizes he might have leaked a secret.

But he does say that the Mandalorian’s name is Dyn Jarrin, which sounds nothing like Boba Fett. We’re still waiting to see that name uttered on screen — and learn the proper spelling. But, unless Pascal was trolling the interviewer, the star of the show just gave us the first significant spoiler: