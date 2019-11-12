Best Grilling Set

The summer might have quickly come and passed, but it’s never too early to start thinking about the next time you’re going to start grilling. Hell, as long as it’s not snowing, you can still get a few more grill sessions in this season. And if you live in an area where you don’t have to experience all of the elements, well more power to you. But every grill master — regardless of the elements — needs a versatile and high-quality grill set to maximize the flavor of their perfectly charred meats. Otherwise, you’re, well, just some dude with a grill. Getting a grill set should be a top priority with anyone who either A) has a rusty old set that probably does more harm than good or B) someone who, shockingly, doesn’t own one at all. While it’s certainly not rocket science, finding the right grilling set can be difficult — especially if you’re looking for a specific feature or tool within the set. Luckily, we mapped out some of the best grilling sets on the market today to make your life that much easier. Check out below what we’ve come up with.

Best Basic Grilling Set

Whether you’re a novice griller or someone who prefers simplicity when it comes to grilling up your favorite foods, the Alpha Grillers Heavy Duty BBQ Grilling Tools Set is an enticing option. Made of extra-thick stainless steel, each tool from this grilling set is durable, sturdy, and comfortable enough in your hand for long grilling sessions. This simple, yet high-quality set comes with all the essentials — a spatula, fork, basting brush, and tongs. You’ll be able to flip a full chicken with ease using the tongs or heavy-duty fork, while the basting brush and spatula can help make your burgers more delicious, thanks to easy flipping and smooth bristles for even basting. The spatula also contains a serrated cutting edge that’s just as sharp as any steak knife, so you can cut and open the meat while you’re grilling. The tongs are perhaps the most impressive item in the set, however. They feature scalloped grips to deal with delicate foods, as well as an easy-open lock for increased storage. The tongs are also versatile enough to be used both indoors and outside, whether they’re for tossing salads or serving food to guests. To top it all off, they contain a bottle opener, so the grill master can enjoy a cold one while they’re whipping up the food. The set also features a lifetime bulletproof guarantee that you’re, frankly, unlikely to exercise.

Best Deluxe Grilling Set

Conversely, if you are somebody who prefers a grill set extensive enough to fit in Batman’s utility belt, the Cuisinart CGS-5020 Deluxe Grill Set is the way to go. Made with ultra-durable stainless steel construction, this large set is the perfect option for grillers who prefer a variety of tools for every situation possible. The full 20-piece set comes with a chef’s spatula, grill tongs, silicone basting brush, eight corn holders, five skewers, a cleaning brush, a replacement brush head, a high-quality aluminum storage case, and digital temperature fork, so you can get a spot-on temperature without having to purchase a separate thermometer. Additionally, the digital fork comes with an alarm that will alert you when your food is done, as well as an integrated LED light for checking your food at night when it’s too dark to see. If you’re someone who has — both literally and figuratively — been burned in the past by standing too close to the flame, all of these tools have elongated handles to keep your hands as far away from the heat as possible. The spatula is also pretty nifty — it’s made with a built-in bottle opener and sharp edges for cutting meat right on the grill. The tools are also super easy to store — you can opt to hang them right on the grill, thanks to hook-and-loop bands on the back of each handle, or within the durable aluminum case that contains contrasting scuff bumpers, secure cover latches, and an ergonomically-designed handle.

Best On-The-Go Grilling Set

For those who do most of their grilling at a local park, on vacation, or at the beach, this Home-Complete BBQ Grill Tool Set is great for on-the-go cooking. The full set comes with all the essentials — a spatula, tong, knife, grill brush, and skewers for making delicious kebabs. The whole set is made of durable, rust-resistant stainless steel. All the tools come in a convenient carrying case that neatly organizes all of your tools if you’re planning on taking them on the go. The carrying case features dimensions of 14.5” L x 1.75” W x 5.5” H, so you don’t have to worry about a large, cumbersome case when you’re on the go. The full set presents itself as an inexpensive alternative to some of the aforementioned sets (not that you necessarily had to break the bank for those, either). And of course, you can opt to use these tools strictly in-house, as they’re certainly high-quality enough to be your main set of grilling utensils. Either way you look at it, you’re getting a high end set of tools you can use at home, on the go, or both.