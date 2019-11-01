There are some things you need to know before you sign up for the Apple TV+ free trial

Following months of build-up and anticipation, Apple’s streaming video service finally launched on Friday. There are eight shows and a documentary available on Apple TV+ as of Friday morning, and if you want to check them out, you can sign up for a seven-day free trial on Apple’s website right now. But that promo pales in comparison to the one that any customer is eligible for who bought a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac after September 10th. As Apple announced in September, these customers will receive a full year of Apple TV+ for free.

We knew virtually everything there was to know about the service ahead of its launch (although Apple took its sweet time doling out all of the relevant details), but now that Apple TV+ has officially launched, we have also gotten a look at the terms and conditions, which you’re going to want to read before you start your free trial:

Offer is available for a limited time only.

Offer cannot be combined with other free trials or offers for Apple TV+. Only one offer per Family, regardless of number of devices purchased. You can share your 1 year free Apple TV+ with up to 5 other family members via Family Sharing.

Redeem your 1 year free in the Apple TV app starting November 1, 2019. Make sure your eligible device is running the latest iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, or macOS.

Offer must be claimed in the Apple TV app within 3 months after first setting up your new device. To see the offer appear, you will need to sign in with your Apple ID on your new device. If you’ve purchased your new device before the launch of Apple TV+ on November 1, you will have 3 months starting November 1 to redeem.

Upon claiming the offer, you commit to a $4.99/month subscription that starts immediately after the 1 year free and automatically renews until cancelled. You can cancel at any time in Settings at least a day before each renewal date. If you cancel during your free year, you and your family members will immediately lose access to Apple TV+ and the remainder of your 1-year free trial. You can’t reactivate this trial.

The most important condition, and one that’s going to necessitate setting a reminder, is the cancellation policy. As soon as you cancel your free trial (providing you decide Apple TV+ isn’t worth $5 per month), you and anyone else on your Family Sharing plan will lose access to the service. This has become the norm for Apple recently, despite the fact that countless other services, including Amazon Prime, ESPN+, Spotify, PlayStation Plus, and Xbox Live all allow you to cancel your trial at any time and retain access until the trial’s original end date.

It’s also worth noting that the promo will no longer be available to anyone who waits longer than 3 months from the day they activate their device to sign up (starting on November 1st). So, for example, if you activated your iPhone 11 Pro on September 20th (or any day before November 1st), you have until February 1st to take advantage of this offer. If the current library doesn’t interest you, that might be another reminder worth setting.