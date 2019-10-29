Best Pencil Sharpener

A pencil unsharpened is about as useful as a TV dinner without a microwave. Of course, there is a simple solution to dull pencils — the almighty pencil sharpener. Whether it’s in the office, the classroom, or at home, having a solid pencil sharpener can be an absolute necessity. This might even go double for art majors whose colored pencils get duller by the second. If you’re looking for a reliable pencil sharpener to get you through the day, there are plenty of different options to choose from. However, we managed to narrow the selection down to the best of the best. Here are some of the best pencil sharpeners available on the web right now.

Best Electric Pencil Sharpener

An electric pencil sharpener has the ability to effortlessly sharpen your pencil to a fine point in just a matter of seconds. The School Smart Vertical Pencil Sharpener is a great option when it comes to fast-acting electric sharpeners. Made with a contemporary design, this single hole pencil sharpener measures in at around 6 x 4 inches and is available in two different colors — black and grey. It features an extra-large, transparent shavings receptacle that is easy to empty and automatically shuts down the device when removed as a safety precaution. This powerful model features a heavy-duty motor, a high-quality helical steel blade, and an auto pencil stop to ensure that your pencil receives the perfect tip and isn’t over-sharpened to the point of breakage.

Best Manual Pencil Sharpener

If you want a more traditional model, the X-ACTO Ranger 1031 Wall Mount Manual Pencil Sharpener is a no-brainer option. This sharpener has been a staple in classrooms for years, and it’s not hard to see why. This commercial-grade pencil sharpener is perfect for the classroom, but it can obviously be used in other circumstances. You can mount it on a wall, desk, or table for best use, and it’s adjustable to accommodate eight different pencil sizes. It features dual helical cutters that stay sharp 33 times longer than a regular blade and do not need regular maintenance. This precision sharpener is durable, tough and features a crankshaft that is easy to maneuver to give your pencils maximum sharpness.

Best Portable Pencil Sharpener

For a pencil sharpener you can bring on the go, this battery-powered Electric Pencil Sharpener from Toolsand is a great choice. This sharpener is small and quiet, so you can bring it essentially anywhere on a whim. It only requires two AA batteries (included) to get going, and it’s compatible with any standard 8mm diameter graphite and colored pencils. You can also use it in two different modes — battery-operated or manual — and it’s safe, easy-to-use, and an all-around great option when it comes to portable handheld sharpeners.