AirPods Pro launch set for later this week, leaker claims

An increasing number of AirPods leaks over the past few weeks have claimed that Apple is in the process of launching the next generation of wireless AirPods earphones that will have a different design than the original model, as well as new features. Some leaks claimed the product will get the Pro moniker, with the AirPods Pro supposed to be even more expensive than the regular AirPods that come with a wireless charging case. A leaker now claims that the arrival of AirPods Pro is imminent, will Apple supposed to unveil the device as soon as this week.

Apple was widely expected to hold a press event in late October to launch a variety of new products, including the Mac Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, new iPad Pros, and new AirPods.

Apple, however, hasn’t issued invites for the media, a move that suggests there’s not going to be a second press conference this fall. All the products above could be launched quietly — the Mac Pro was given a proper announcement back at WWDC.

But leaker/designer Ben Geskin says that Apple is prepping for a limited press event, where select members of the media will be briefed on the AirPods Pro.

AirPods Pro will be shown next week on Tuesday / Wednesday at an event / session with journalists at Apple's local offices pic.twitter.com/HFLqpHAGkg — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) October 27, 2019

The information comes from a “few” undisclosed sources. If accurate, the AirPods Pro will become official as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday. A late October announcement could mean the AirPods Pro might be available in stores in time for Christmas, maybe as early as the following weeks. That’s just speculation, as the leaker didn’t specify an actual launch date for the next-gen AirPods.

The leak doesn’t say anything about Apple’s other products expected to hit stores by Christmas. Of all the Pros I mentioned above, the Mac Pro is already official, and the start of sales could be announced with the help of a regular press release.

As for the 16-inch MacBook Pro and 2019 iPad Pros, there’s no telling if they’ll hit stores this year, no matter what rumors say. Apple refreshed the MacBook Pro and Air lines earlier this year and announced a brand new iPad version during the iPhone event in mid-September. The 16-inch laptop and iPad Pro refreshes could always arrive at some point in 2020.