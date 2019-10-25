These are the top 10 new shows everyone’s watching right now on Netflix, Amazon, HBO, and more

Finding new shows to watch seems like it should be a piece of cake these days. After all, there so many more companies creating content than ever before. Beyond conventional TV channels that have really stepped up their game lately, you’ve got tons of new original shows pouring in from Netflix, Amazon, YouTube Premium, Hulu, and more. Heck, 67 new original shows and movies hit Netflix in October alone, and more than 70 new originals coming to Netflix next month. Then, starting next month you can add Apple TV+ to the list beginning on November 1st — and far more importantly, Disney+ is about to launch as well on November 12th.

Of course, all that new is a blessing and a curse. Since there’s always so many new shows and movies debuting on all these TV channels and streaming services, how are you supposed to know what to watch and what to skip? Luckily, the internet hive mind is here to help. So, if you’re looking for some great new shows to stream or watch on TV, you’ve definitely come to the right place.

TV Time collects anonymized data from its smartphone apps and uses that tremendous cache to report on which shows people are watching most each week. And among the company’s reports is the weekly rundown of “shows on the rise,” which covers the top 10 new shows across all major platforms that people are talking about.

This week, the show in the #1 slot should come as no surprise. It’s Netflix’s new series Living With Yourself, and it’s awesome. You can’t really go wrong with just one Paul Rudd, so two Paul Rudds in a single show has to be gold, right? Interestingly, only two other Netflix shows made the list this week: Baby in the #4 spot and The House Of Flowers at #5.

Amazon’s Modern Love is in the #2 spot this week while HBO’s hotly-anticipated new adaptation of Watchmen comes in at #3. If you’re somehow unaware, Watchmen is created by Damon Lindelof, who also happens to have created HBO’s best show of all time, The Leftovers. Don’t @ me, because this is not open to debate.

You’ll find the rest of the shows that make up this week’s top 10 in the graphic below.

Image Source: TV Time