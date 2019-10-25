10 movies and shows to watch on Netflix before they’re removed in November

This is the second month in a row that I have struggled to choose ten movies and shows leaving Netflix that are actually worth watching, which is a good sign for subscribers. It means that most of the good content is staying put, and with two high-profile streaming services launching in November, Netflix couldn’t really afford to lose a bunch of great content anyway. That said, there are still a few departures you should add to your queue.

If you haven’t seen Coco, I’m imploring you to put it at the top of your list. It may be the best movie Pixar has released this decade, and you can watch it with the whole family during Thanksgiving. Netflix subscribers will also be losing the latter two Lord of the Rings movies, so prepare for a marathon sometime soon.

Here are the ten best movies and shows Netflix is dumping next month, and the date on which they will be dumped. If you don’t watch them before then, you might never get to see them on Netflix at all:

Once you’ve had your fill of content that will be disappearing from Netflix next month, you can check out the full list of movies, shows, and specials being added to Netflix in November to take their place. If you prefer original fare, we’ve also got a full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s originals movies and shows.