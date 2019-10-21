Unless you’re completely lactose intolerant, pizza night can be one of the more exciting parts of your week. But If you’re growing a little tired of all of your local favorite pizza joints, you can always switch things up by making your own pizza. One thing is for certain though — if you’re making your own pie, you’re going to need your own pizza peel. You might be able to get away with replacing some of the other equipment, but a pizza peel isn’t one of them. Taking the pizza in and out of the oven is, arguably, the toughest part of the entire operation, so if you want the whole thing to go smoothly, finding a good pizza peel is a must. Luckily, there are plenty of options on the web. Let’s check ’em out.

Best Wooden Pizza Peel

If you want to look like an authentic pizza chef, you can’t get more classic than a wooden peel. Of course, you can go all-natural, if you will, with the Pizza Royale Ethically Sourced Premium Natural Bamboo Pizza Peel. This 19.6″ x 12″ peel is sturdy, yet lightweight. It’s made with a contoured design for an easy grip, making it simpler than ever before to take your pizza out of the oven. If properly maintained, this high-quality pizza peel won’t split, warp or splinter. It’s super easy to clean — simply just hand wash with warm water after each use. It’s also great for spreads, baking bread, and a variety of other uses. This peel also comes with a 180 day money-back guarantee in the (rare) event you’re left unsatisfied.

Best Aluminum Pizza Peel

For those looking for an aluminum peel, the Kitchen Supply 14-Inch x 16-Inch Aluminum Pizza Peel with Wood Handle is an absolute no-brainer. Made with durable and strong aluminum for the head with a comfortable wooden grip, this 14-inch wide peel is 16 inches long with an 8-inch wooden handle, so you can place and remove pizza (and other baked goods) extra far back in the oven. If you’re looking for a high-quality peel that won’t warp, this is a great option.

Best Pizza Peel Set

Of course, having a reliable pizza cutter can be a great sidekick to any pizza peel — it’s the perfect combination for a quality pie. This 14” Aluminum Pizza Peel and 14” Stainless Steel Rocker Pizza Cutter from Love This Kitchen is just that. The 14″ aluminum peel is nano-ceramic coated for long-lasting use. The 10″ handle also makes it ideal for a variety of different baked goods; not just pizza. The 14″ pizza cutter is also made out of incredibly sharp stainless steel that can cut any pie with ease, giving you a great set to get your pizza-making career started.