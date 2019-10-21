Best At-Home Pizza Oven

While it’s entirely possible to make a delicious pizza out of a conventional oven, there’s no doubt that owning a pizza oven — made specifically for, well, you know, making pizza — is the superior option. Obviously, purchasing the kind of large wood-fired pizza oven that you’d find in a pizza shop isn’t ideal for your home, but there are some smaller, less intrusive options you can choose from. And despite their miniature size, these smaller ovens can nearly replicate the quality and taste of your favorite pizza joint. If you’re interested in getting into the at-home “pizza biz,” so to speak, there are few different routes you can go. Here, we’ll look at some of the best pizza ovens for your home, in order to get your most pressing marinara sauce-related endeavors underway.

Best Outdoor Pizza Oven

Some of the more powerful at-home pizza ovens require outdoor use — almost like a grill. The Cuisinart CPO-600 Alfrescamore Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven is a great option for making your favorite Italian dish outside. Featuring a generous 143 square inches of cooking space, you can make a variety of different pizza sizes — anywhere between personal and a regular pie. It’s also made with a powerful 15,000 BTU burner, so you can whip up a pizza in as little as five minutes. The grill itself is compact and portable — coming in with dimensions of 18 x 27 x 14.5 inches and weighing less than 40 lbs — and is super easy to set up. All in all, it’s a great oven for novice pizza makers.

Best Rotating Pizza Oven

For an evenly cooked pie, a rotating pizza oven is best. There is, arguably, no better option on the market in that regard than the Presto 03430 Pizzazz Plus Rotating Oven. The rotating tray helps cook your pizza quickly and evenly, and the top and bottom heating elements also ensure that the pie is cooked perfectly on both sides. The heating elements are also separately controlled, which gives you the ability to cook your pizza exactly how you want it on either side. The oven itself can save up to 60 percent of the energy it would take a normal oven to cook a pizza, as the built-in timer will signal the end of cooking time and automatically turns off heating elements, so you don’t have to waste any additional power.

Best Value Pizza Oven

In terms of overall value, you’re not getting a better bang-for-your-buck pizza oven than the Betty Crocker BC-2958CR Pizza Maker, an inexpensive appliance that doesn’t give up anything in terms of quality and taste. Capable of making 12″ pizzas with a crispy, delicious crust, this oven features a non-stick coated baking plate for perfectly cooked pizza. This easy-to-use and energy-efficient appliance can also make a variety of other dishes such as quesadillas, nachos, mini frittatas, and more, making it a versatile and cheap option for the entire family.